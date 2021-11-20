“Man is what he eats”. This was said by a German philosopher of the 1800s, Ludwig Feuerbach. Food science is increasingly convinced of this and despite almost 200 years having passed this sentence is more modern than ever. All doctors claim the benefits of the famous Mediterranean diet. The advice is always the same: eat fruit and vegetables at least 5 times a day. But we’re not always that good. So much so that the killer food of our heart would always be on our tables and could seriously damage our health.

We are wrong to think that he is an enemy of the line only

Sugar has always been considered the number 1 enemy of our line. We tend to associate sweets, snacks and candies with obesity and overweight. True, indeed very true. But sugar would also be an enemy of heart activity. This is also confirmed by this study by the Umberto Veronesi Foundation. Simple sugars and sugars from processing would in fact be the cause of some heart diseases. We think that abusing sugars could lead to a doubling of mortality risks.

Our heart’s killer food would always be on our tables and could seriously damage our health

In addition to excess sugar in food, we should also beware of sodas and industrial juices. The key word is obviously always “abuse”. An evening with friends in front of a hamburger and fries can be there. The important thing is that it does not become a constant in our diet. Not to mention the importance of physical activity which would help not only to dispose of calories, but also to keep the heart healthy and trained. Just to get an idea, according to the food tables, the classic menu with burgers and chips would bring as a dowry:

from 430 to 500 kcal.

That is almost an hour of sport, or 50 minutes of ups and downs of the stairs.

How much sugar could we take on a daily basis

According to the WHO, every adult should never exceed on average:

70 grams per day of sugar for adult men;

50 grams for women.

On the other hand, it seems from world statistics that each inhabitant of the earth consumes about 80 grams per day. But the rule should be to keep around 30 grams of sugar daily. That is 5% of the amount of energy we consume daily. To give us an idea, 30 grams of sugar would correspond to 7 teaspoons of sugar.

Deepening

These legumes low in fat and very rich in healthy nutrients are depopulating all over the world