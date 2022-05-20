Our heartstopper is that Netflix already announced two more seasons of ‘Heartstopper’

Streaming giant Netflix announced the renewal of a second and third season for the teen drama series “Heartstopper”.

If you haven’t seen it, we recommend it. “Heartstopper” is a very inclusive young love series, something we haven’t seen since Ryan Murphy’s wonderful Glee.

Read also: I got a piece of trash in my eye. Moving video of the Mexican ‘Heartstopper’

“Heartstopper” was created by Alice Oseman, a 27-year-old British writer and cartoonist who wrote and illustrated the comic of the same name.

The first season received very good comments from comic fans, and gained new followers, whose voices were heard and that is why Netflix announced two more seasons for the series starring Kit Connor and Joe Locke.

So far it is unknown when the recording of the second and third seasons begins and whose release dates, but at least the fans can already be sure that they will have more endearing stories.