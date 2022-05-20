Entertainment

Our heartstopper is that Netflix already announced two more seasons of ‘Heartstopper’

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 34 1 minute read

Streaming giant Netflix announced the renewal of a second and third season for the teen drama series “Heartstopper”.

If you haven’t seen it, we recommend it. “Heartstopper” is a very inclusive young love series, something we haven’t seen since Ryan Murphy’s wonderful Glee.

Read also: I got a piece of trash in my eye. Moving video of the Mexican ‘Heartstopper’

“Heartstopper” was created by Alice Oseman, a 27-year-old British writer and cartoonist who wrote and illustrated the comic of the same name.

The first season received very good comments from comic fans, and gained new followers, whose voices were heard and that is why Netflix announced two more seasons for the series starring Kit Connor and Joe Locke.

So far it is unknown when the recording of the second and third seasons begins and whose release dates, but at least the fans can already be sure that they will have more endearing stories.

Download our App for free

Download on the App Store
Available on Google Play

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 34 1 minute read

Related Articles

This was the meeting between Evelyn Beltrán and Alaïa, after Toni Costa broke the agreement with Adamari López

9 mins ago

10 colors that will be a trend in Autumn-Winter 2022

11 mins ago

Mizada and her predictions May 20

21 mins ago

The CEO of Sony’s film division confirmed that they want to have Jon Watts and Zendaya for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button