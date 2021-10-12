“Our history is not for sale”

“Arrigo, what time can you start drinking without looking like an alcoholic?”

“At nine in the morning. Nine in Venice is a good time ».

I start from the end of the meeting with Arrigo Cipriani, 89, while, sitting at the counter of Harry’s bar, I had the honor of seeing him, the patron of this place of worship, carefully prepare a Bellini for me.

Maybe a little too alcoholic compared to the original recipe, but I think, according to its strict parameters, I deserved it.

«You can call me Arrigo. I am the only man in the world who took his name from a bar, I had no ancestors who were called that “.

He speaks in a low voice and smells of cologne, this elegant gentleman with a sly look, as he tells what kind his father Giuseppe was. It was he who opened this bar in 1931, declared seventy years later, in 2001, a national heritage by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage.

«In the Thirties the place was already here where it is today, but this calle was a closed street, it was not connected to the bridge that leads to San Marco. My father considered it a dowry, he only wanted loyal customers, not tourists who passed by by chance, ”he explains. He succeeded in his intent as the writers Truman Capote, Ernest Hemingway, Ezra Pound, the feminist patron Peggy Guggenheim and Eugenio Montale became home, to name a few, who made this place legendary. Some of them have even met, with noteworthy alcohol levels. A dream today for anyone who has had even just one of their books in their hands.

Was everything always going smoothly or does he also remember arguments?

(Raise your hands to the sky). Sure, maybe for women. Or for trivial reasons. Memorable was the fight between Francis Scott Fitzgerald and Hemingway. I was too young, my father told me. It ended badly for Fitzgerald. Hemingway drank a lot and was a boxer.

What was he drinking?

Martini, who had renamed Montgomery, after the British general. Inside there had to be 15 parts of gin and one of Vermouth, like the proportion the soldier used when he went to war: 15 of his soldiers and one of the enemy. You can understand how certain evenings turned out.

Who else remembers?

My favorites were writers and poets. Eugenio Montale often came with Mosca (nickname of the writer Drusilla Tanzi, ed) and they quarreled wildly. I was little more than a boy then, I thought they hated each other and instead, when she died, he wrote that beautiful poem: “I went down, giving you my arm, at least a million stairs and now that you are not there, it is empty. every step …. “.

Don’t make me cry.

Between the fights and the fact that he ate in a sprawling way, we hid him in the corridor and he was happy, he always thanked me. After receiving the Nobel Prize he returned here. Among my favorites was Ezra Pound, he sat for hours, never spoke but observed everything.

During the film show the famous all come to dinner here, from rappers like Puff Daddy to actress Catherine Deneuve, from Brad Pitt to Penelope Cruz.

The list is long, the rule is that no photos are taken inside the club. The grown-ups do not want to be noticed and ask for the room behind. Years ago he called Tom Cruise’s assistant and recommended that I reserve the best table for him. When the actor arrived, with his then-girlfriend Nicole Kidman, he asked me to give him the hidden table, the most secluded one. To say.

A madness you witnessed?

Woody Allen comes often. Once he got up, went to a lady and said: “Madam, could you help but look at me?”

Charming women?

Unforgettable for me is Lady Diana Cooper, widow of three husbands, very white because she never sunbathed. The last time I saw her she was with her three granddaughters, who kept getting up from the table to go to the bathroom. Resigned, she told me: «When we were little we never peed“.

The countess died in 1986. More recent encounters?

Jane Birkin, among the most beautiful I’ve seen here. He, fiancé Serge Gainsbourg, always asked for the same table. He kept that shirt collar up, he was impatient. Crazy was Greta Garbo: once she made me replace the waiter, she claimed that hers did not serve her delicately, did not make her feel the spirituality of the dish. And then there was Maria Callas, always on a diet, demanding noodles without seasoning. A little oil was allowed, but only if I put it on him.

Let’s get to the point. I know he is furious with Monsieur Bernard Arnault, 72, owner of LVMH, because this summer he opened a Cipriani restaurant in Saint Tropez.

He can use the name, it is part of his property after the purchase of the Belmond Hotel Cipriani in 2018. What I find unfair is that he is copying Harry’s Bar and our other Cipriani restaurants around the world: the tablecloths, the settings and many dishes and drinks from our menu. Even the plating of carpaccio that my father invented. Look at the photos, their restaurant is identical to mine (he asks his niece Anna to show me the photos on her cell phone, ed). Even the chairs my father designed are the same. Cipriani’s story cannot be bought.

Loading... Advertisements

Perhaps he esteems her to the point of having been so inspired by her.

No, it is a considered choice to create confusion in customers. Arnault sells luxury items, but an object is considered luxury when its creator has given it so much attention that it has given it a soul. We have a soul. It is a story. His objects do not. If he thought of copying, he was wrong because the soul does not copy itself ».

What hurts you the most?

I have dedicated my life to this place and other family activities. To make her understand the fatigue, I worked alongside my father Giuseppe for 35 years, six days a week. And do you know what he was saying to me? “You think too much about fishing,” because on the seventh day I went fishing. He never forced me to work, but with his example I could not help but imitate him. Harry’s Bar has been recognized as a national monument, it is the only place that has had this recognition in the twentieth century for all the work that has been put into it. Everything inside, including me, cannot be copied.

Even in the United States you have had some problems with the use of the name Cipriani, am I wrong?

“Yes, but in America there is an agreement with my father’s old partners made in 1996. And a 96-year-old American judge – you see, I still have time to do things – said that I could do what I wanted and also they could open a hotel and call it Hotel Cipriani. The important thing is that they did it where I wasn’t already there.

What is the skill needed to stay behind a counter?

It takes humor to understand the folly of others.

What have you learned from your customers?

Everyone likes the Bellini. The works of the painter Bellini are exhibited at the Brera art gallery, but in the end the drink created by my father became more famous than the artist.

How does he keep himself like this at nearly 90?

Thanks to my two martinis a day, without olive. The martini must be dry, clean. A primordial drink. For seven years, however, I have had to quit alcohol.

An unforgettable lesson?

I was 15, it was a Saturday in September. There was a queue outside the bar, so many people were waiting to enter. The first was a lonely gentleman, and my father gave him the only unreserved table, the one for ten people. I was struck, and he: “Always give the table to lonely people because they have no one to talk to.” I also learned a lot from my son Giuseppe. He has the vision, he does what his grandfather would have done if he had continued to live.

It is said that his son, in the New York restaurant, did not feed a New York Times food critic.

My father and my son are alike, they are both unpredictable. Years ago we had earned two Michelin stars but my father claimed they were not important. One day, it was 1985, a famous critic walks into our newly opened New York restaurant and Giuseppe, my son, tells him that the chef didn’t want to cook. To which the reporter asks: “And what can we do?”. And Giuseppe: «I can fire the cook but she doesn’t eat anyway». And so they massacred us.

What are you hoping for today for your city, Venice.

Cities are made of stones and citizens. The stones are there, but the Venetians are no longer there. Let’s get them back.

He didn’t talk to me about the politicians.

She has no idea when politicians named their mistresses journalists. Then these young people came here to interview me and none of them knew how to ask me the questions. She asked me the right questions. And the surname is called Venice. It deserves a Bellini.

Arrigo Cipriani’s video preparing his Bellini can be found on Domani’s Instagram page.

Arrigo does not like to talk to the press and for this interview I thank the Cipriani family, in particular the nieces Anna, Sofia and Giulia Pittini, dear friends, daughters of Carmela Cipriani.

© All rights reserved