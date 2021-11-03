our interview with Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, Richard Madden and Gemma Chan

Eternals comes out today in cinemas but on the occasion of Rome FF16 we had the opportunity not only to watch the film (we told you about it HERE), but also to meet the cast. In fact, the preview was attended by director Chloé Zhao, Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kit Harington and Gemma Chan.

We met them on the red carpet and asked them some questions.

We remind you that Eternals is now 3 November in all cinemas.

Here is the video of the interview with Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kit Harington and Gemma Chan

Eternals is the third film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and brings to the big screen a story that spans thousands of years and will feature a new team of immortal Super Heroes, forced out of the shadows to unite against the oldest enemy of the world. humanity, The Deviants.

The cast of the film

The cast of the film includes Gemma Chan, who plays Sersi, a lover of humanity; Richard Madden, who plays the almighty Ikaris; Kumail Nanjiani, who plays Kingo, endowed with the powers of the cosmos; Lia McHugh, who plays Sprite, eternally young and yet full of wisdom; Brian Tyree Henry, who plays the intelligent inventor Phastos; Lauren Ridloff, who plays the super-fast Makkari; Barry Keoghan, who plays the lonely Druig; Don Lee, who plays the mighty Gilgamesh. Kit Harington plays Dane Whitman, while Salma Hayek plays the wise and spiritual leader Ajak and Angelina Jolie plays the fiery warrior Thena.

Who are the Eternals

Jack Kirby’s original Marvel comics “Eternals”, first published in 1976, provided the inspiration for the film. His stories provided a unique opportunity to explore unexplored periods of time and different characters and to delve into the rich history of the Eternals.