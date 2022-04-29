Technology

Our iPhone can also take striking photos of the Moon with this little trick

It is very likely that on some occasion we have tried to photograph the Moon with our iPhone. The results obtained, even following our six tips for taking the best photos, however, are sometimes far from what we would expect. This is due to a combination of factors. Let’s see, then, what is one of the best ways to photograph our beloved satellite.

Quite a creative trick, but with very good results

As Douglas Cortés tells us on TikTok, there is a resource that we can use to photograph the moon with quite striking quality. Of course nothing will compete with professional cameras that, among others, have huge lenses and a large amount of zoom, but, at a given moment, we will achieve an interesting result. We do so:

  1. We open the app Camera on our iPhone.
  2. We choose to record a video.
  3. In the upper right part we make sure (by touching to change it) that we are recording in 4K resolution and at 60fps.
  4. We aim at the Moon and zoom to the maximum.
  5. We touch on the Moon that we see on the screen and, in the slider that appears next to the autofocus, we slide down to lower the brightness of the shot.
  6. We started recording the video.
  7. We touch the round white button at the bottom right to take a still image.

With this curious combination of steps we can get some really striking shots. The reason for this is not so much in the quality of the resulting image, because for example on an iPhone 13 Pro the photo taken in this way goes from the usual 12MP to only 8MP, but in how the system applies its algorithms for computational photography.

How to 'hack' the iPhone camera button to automate almost anything with iOS 15.4

The result is an image of slightly lower quality, but in which the details are clearer, and the roughness of the lunar surface are more visible. Yes, we could try to shoot in RAW, if our iPhone is compatible, and then do our own editing, it’s an option. An option that, however, requires many more steps and does not necessarily offer a better result. Meanwhile, with this simple resource we will get the most interesting images in just a few seconds.

