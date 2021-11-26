Our Lady of Medjugorje, the November message: this is what she revealed

It is reported the message from Our Lady of Medjugorje for the month of November for all faithful devoted to the Queen of Peace. Here are his words.

Like every 25th of the month, also this month of November the seer Marija Pavlovic reported the message of the Our Lady of Medjugorje. As many know, women are entrusted with the message that they must give to the faithful around the world. Exactly like last October, the woman informed Catholics that they are devoted to the Virgin.

The village of Medjugorje has always been the scene of many pilgrimages by thousands of faithful who depart from every corner of the world. The locality is located in the area of ​​the former Yugoslavia, today’s Bosnia-Herzegovina. The place welcomes devotees and believers of the Virgin. Each of them chooses the place to go and ask for a miracle or pray to what is called the “Queen of Peace”.

Last Monday November 22 there was the Holy Mass in memory of Father Slavko Barbaric in Medjugorje. The man was one of the priests, as well as one of the very first who had witnessed the mystery of the apparitions of the Madonna during the years of the Balkan War.

What is the November message of Our Lady of Medjugorje?

The message of Our Lady was revealed by the visionary Marija Pavlovic. The woman was born in Bosnia and Herzegovina and lives between Italy and her native country with her husband Paolo Lunetti and children. As some will know, the Marija received from Our Lady nine of the ten secrets. Since 1984, for every 25th of the month, the woman receives a message from Our Lady that she must bring to the community.

The text of the message for the month of November 2021 reads: “Dear children! I am with you in this time of mercy and I invite you all to be bearers of peace and love in this world, where, little children, God invites you through Me to be prayer, love and expression of Heaven, here on earth “he revealed.

“May your hearts be filled with joy and faith in God so that, little children, you may have total confidence in His holy will. – goes on – This is why I am with you because He, the Most High, sends me among you to exhort you to hope and you will be bearers of peace in this troubled world. – concludes – Thank you for having responded to my call “.