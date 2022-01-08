Our Lady of Medjugorje will leave a “great sign”. What is it about?

Repeatedly announced to the faithful, it has not yet occurred. The testimonies of the visionaries before the commission of inquiry on Medjugorje

The “great sign” announced by Our Lady to the visionaries of Medjugorje: what is it about? Under what circumstances did the visionaries speak of it?

The reporter from Tv 2000 and writer David Murgia, published, exclusively, in the book “Process in Medjugorje” (Rubettino), the interrogations of the visionaries in the Vatican, in which they also speak of this “great sign” which has not yet arrived.

Confrontation with the Commission

The International Commission of Inquiry into Međjugorje he met them on 10 June 2011, in the headquarters of the former Holy Office in the Vatican. After exactly 30 years from the beginning of the phenomenon (1981), in great secrecy (not even the press knew anything about it), finally the main actors of what is perhaps the most important Mariofanic event of the century, are heard (finally) directly by the Holy See.

The visionaries of Medjugorje in the period of the first apparitions.

The envelope of the seer “Omissis”

The Commission, in relation to the “great sign” that will take place in Medjugorje, examines an event that occurred in 1982: the visionary “Omissis” wrote information on this event, in an envelope which was then secreted in the Archives of the Curia in Mostar. The content of that envelope, in agreement with the visionary “Omissis”, was in 1984 by the members of the diocesan commission which was then investigating the events in Medjugorje. Here is the content:

1. What sign will happen? Our Lady said that she would leave her mark that sign I tell you and I entrust you with the sign: that it will be a great sanctuary in Medjugorje in honor of my apparition and this sanctuary will be dedicated to my Figure. 2. When will the sign happen? The sign will happen in the 60th month [giugno] Date of issue of the declaration: Visoko 9.05.1982. Signature of the seer: Omitted





The version of Vicka and Mirjana

In the course of that discussion with the members of the Commission, Vicka he says that he has already received nine secrets from Our Lady. Wait another tenth that the Gospa has promised you. The lady is convinced that ten secrets will be communicated to each of the visionaries – sooner or later. The third of those she received concerned the fact that a “great sign” would be given, permanent and visible to all.

Mirjana he adds: «It will be a true gift, for everyone».





Jakov’s announcement

It is February 20, 2012 when a new meeting of the International Commission of Inquiry on Medjugorje begins at 10.08 at the premises of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF), located in the Vatican. To open the proceedings of this ninth meeting, the interrogation of the “seer” Jakov Čolo,

Jakov expresses himself thus: “The” great sign “will be given on the Hill of apparitions in Medjugorje, but the moment in which this will happen is part of the Secrets and, therefore, at the moment I can’t reveal it. “ “The” great sign “- adds the seer – however, will be a convincing confirmation of the presence of Our Lady in Medjugorje”.





The announcements of the Gospa

Murgia, in the book, reconstructs all the times in which the Gospa promised to leave a visible sign for all non-believers. On this sign the “Our Lady of Medjugorje” replied:

§ “He will come soon”. (August 27, 1981)

§ “A little more patience”. (August 29, 1981)

§ “Now, a little more patience”. (August 31, 1981)

§ “Just a little more patience”. (3 September 1981) § «I will leave a mark. Patience”. (September 16, 1981)

§ “I still do not leave a mark”. (October 12, 1981)

