«Our life as feminist nuns» – Corriere.it

from Giovanna Genovese

Less and less in Europe, but more and more in Africa and Asia. 630,000 women in the world have chosen to take vows. They use social media, study at the university, ask for greater weight in the ecclesiastical hierarchies. Here are their voices, collected in the investigation of a student of the master’s degree in journalism of RCS Academy

It is in her womb, in via Pisanelli number 8, in the decumanus less beaten by tourists, that Naples holds the cloistered Monastery of the Trentatré, which has remained intact since its foundation in 1535, on the initiative of the Catalan noblewoman Maria Longo, recently beatified by Pope Francis. . A community of 8 Capuchin Poor Clares run by Sister Rosa Lupoli. “Write Abbess, please”, a term whose dignity anticipates the various Ministers and Mayors by centuries. Fifty-seven years, of which 31 in a monastery, ischitan, a degree in modern literature, former professional volleyball player. Feminist. «To give visibility to women who work tirelessly in the Diocese. I asked the Bishop of Naples, Don Mimmo Battaglia, when he surprisingly visited us last February. We are an army of 630 thousand religious in the world, we cannot be relegated to secondary roles “.

Beyond the grates Sister Rosa does not send them to tell anyone. In 2015 she jumped to the headlines for silencing Luciana Littizzetto via Facebook. The comedian had targeted the nuns for the warmth with which they had welcomed the Pope during his visit to Naples. «Uncultivated and superficial attacks, in the collective imagination there is still the image of the nun of Monza», thundered Sister Rosa and obtained an apology on live TV. “After that episode I received hundreds of messages from nuns from all over the world who thanked me. We are not buried alive ». The last novice to enter the convent is Sister Paola, 35 years old. «You graduated in Architecture before taking your grades and then, here with us, he took the state exam. We need to be concrete. If you were to change your mind, what would you get out of here? And then the Superintendency must restore a wing of the cloister of the Monastery, having an architect in the house to protect us is always good. We have to decide our own things“. A step forward every day, in the area of ​​canon law and monastic rules. This is Sister Rosa’s way. And it is precisely by virtue of what the Thirty-three nuns today they participate in Sunday morning mass no longer from behind the grates but on the presbytery. “We are in 2021 and even the cloister must adapt to society”. The route traced has the flavor of déjà vu: in history the emancipation of women has also passed through the innovative drive of the religious. By becoming a nun, at the beginning of the twentieth century, a woman could study, administer the goods of her congregation, manage a hospital, a school, much more than was allowed to lay women. A leading role that has been lost just when non-religious women (at least in the West) have opened up spaces in civil society.

The numbers Over the past fifty years, there has been a slow but progressive decline in vocations. The number of priests decreased, but the religious (nuns and nuns) were more marked. In 1970 they were just over a million (1.004304), today they are 630.099 (-37.3%). In 2020, Europe registered 7,400 fewer women religious than the previous year, a minus sign also for America and Oceania. The new recruits come mainly from Africa and Asia (source: Agenzia Fides). Despite this, the overall number of religious continues to remain much higher than that of priests (414,336 priests in 2020). A veiled army that works actively within the Church and is unpaid by it. The nuns do not benefit from the 8 per thousand, they do not receive a salary (unlike the priests) but they do their best. Those who have studied, work (teachers, educators, nurses) and pay their wages directly into the coffers of their religious order. The others, on the other hand, are at the service of the dioceses or the Holy See. The pandemic has hit congregations hard: without religious tourism and with parental schools closed in lockdown, external income has also ceased. So much effort, few recognitions in a completely male ecclesial hierarchy. The appointments of nuns to the top floors of the Vatican can in fact be counted on the fingers of one hand, all daughters of the current pontificate. For the rest we are talking about satellites around the clergy.

The gray area «Having finished the novitiate, I had the desire to study theology. My superior told me “you cannot study, we will send you to Caritas”. A sort of downward education, tending to level out personalities, to standardize in the name of the community ». Speaking is Paola Lazzarini, a former nun, author of the book Do not keep silent about the women in the assembly. President and founder of the “Women for the Church” group, made up of lay women and a single nun, Sister Maria Giovanna Titone, 38, a cascade of black curls with ordinary clothes and a cross around the neck the size of a hand. Former lawyer, Sicilian from the province of Marsala, knows her congregation through social media and approaches it slowly. «On my personal journey of faith I have chosen an order that does not impose the religious habit. It is important to me that an image of a female nun comes out. Since I took my vows, I feel I have to affirm my being a woman ». From an idea of ​​him, during the lockdown, he was born a Youtube channel on which he comments on the Sunday Gospel. “There are only male preachers, I wanted to put a female voice in circulation. In the Church the important things belong to men (administration of goods for example), to us what is of little consequence. Keeping us in a state of childishness was good for everyone. Many nuns, especially in previous generations, have not studied. Many have not developed a critical sense. They repeat things because they have been told so. ” University courses are at the discretion of the Congregations, which do not always have the financial means to enroll novices. For priests, on the other hand, a five-year academic path is envisaged. But there are glimmers of light.

An inclusive reading “Feminism is not a bad word” Sister Elsa Antoniazzi, head of the spirituality house of the Marcelline Sisters of Pianoro, is a theologian. You are part of the Coordination of Italian Theologians, a committee composed of religious and lay women, born in 2003 in Rome, which aims to enhance and promote Gender Studies also in the theological field. “We advocate a reading of the Holy Scriptures that is inclusive, not based on patriarchal discourse as in fact, by inertia, it has always been ». Born in Milan in 1959, her feminism is first breathed in the Milanese air of the late 1970s, and then systematized thanks to her studies. “Getting the vows brought me even closer to feminism. I looked at my older sisters, women who have structured themselves independently of men, autonomous with their soft but not direct style ».

“The theme is equality” The word feminism always carries with it a legacy of struggles and an image of everyday life in religious circles that tends to scare Christian women. “Feminism is not a bad word” relaunches Sister Elsa. «The theme is equality in the Church between men and women. It is not nuns against priests, it is not us against you but we speak, instead, of something that is universal: respect and the ability to relate, recognizing women their skills “. It is not a simple job if the memory of Sister Elsa has to go back to the Second Vatican Council: “When Cardinal Suenens at the opening of the meeting, provocatively asked the Council Fathers” Where is the other half of humanity here? ” “. But the strength appears to be there today: “Valuing women, immediately, because they already exist and their presence is good for the whole Church”. So be it.