Our Man From Jersey, Halle Berry in the cast with Mark Wahlberg

Our Man from New Jersey is the title of the new branded production Netflix, also in the cast Halle Berry, born in 1966 , according to what reported by Variety.

As for the plot dI Our Man from New Jersey there is no news yet, maximum confidentiality also on the possible distribution date. There is therefore nothing left to do but wait to find out about all future developments.

The magazine has announced the arrival of one of the most beloved and internationally popular actresses in the film which will star Mark Wahlberg, class 1971 , also involved in the project as a producer.

Maria Halle Berry, this is the name at the registry office, is among the most successful actresses in the golden world of Hollywood. Its great media explosion comes at the beginning of the last decade of the last millennium, the rest is the history of the seventh art.

During the years the actress (PHOTO) is measured with different roles and productions gaining extraordinary acclaim from the public and critics, at the same time there is no shortage of important and prestigious awards that further embellish his stellar career.

In 2002 Halle Berry, born in 1966, introduces himself to the Academy Awards with his first nomination closing the evening with a historic victory in the category Best Actress thanks to the movie Monster’s Ball.

Among the most popular films of Halle Berry we certainly find Frankie & Alice, Death can wait And The Call.