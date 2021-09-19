Our man from Jersey: Halle Berry with Mark Wahlberg on Netflix

The partnership between Netflix And Halle Berry, now in Our man from Jersey.

Names and production of Our man from Jersey

To keep the link with the streaming platform alive, the actress (and now also the director) has accepted a new role. In fact, it will support Mark Wahlberg in the action thriller. The film is an original Netflix written by David Guggenheim and co-produced by the same Wahlberg with his partner Stephen Levinson.

What do we know about Our man from Jersey

Nothing is known about the plot yet. Only that the story centers on a James Bond “worker”. And it makes you smile to associate the name of 007 to Halle Berry because fans can only remember her sensual presence in Death can wait with Pierce Brosnan, almost twenty years ago.

The partnership between Haller Berry and Netflix

Halle Berry has just sold a Netflix the film that marks his directorial debut. Is titled Bruised and she is not only a director, but also an interpreter. The story is that of an athlete specialized in Mixed Martial Arts and now in a debacle, determined to get back on top and obtain the custody of her son.

Bruised will arrive on the platform later this year. Soon, however, it will be possible to see the actress in science fiction Moonfall from Roland Emmerich (here to read the latest news about it) e The Mothership (here for some rumors).

Mark Wahlberg, for its part, has already had to deal with Netflix with his action Spenser Confidential, co-interpreted with Winston Duke (here to see the trailer and here to read the review).