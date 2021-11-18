Our mental health relies on these valuable brain foods

Eating healthy and following a proper diet is the foundation of our mental and physical health: these foods protect the brain.

Eating healthy and following a proper diet is the basis of our mental and physical health: there are foods that protect the brain. A large part of the population, having reached a certain age, develops different forms of Alzheimer’s or other mental deficits. Not to mention the stress of a wrong lifestyle.

Yet, according to research conducted by Boston University, there are some foods that effectively intervene on the degradation of our brain. Choose to face one healthy and proper diet it is the best way to live peacefully and fight disease.

Read also → Protected liver and reduced body fat with pomegranate vinegar

The food we need to eat to keep the mind healthy

Eating varied and nutritious dishes is the best way to keep your brain in shape. Nutrition is essential for not developing neurological degradation and cognitive in old age. Berries, spices, olive oil, fruits and vegetables should be on the table every day. Vegetables are obviously essential in a proper diet. Salad, chard and especially spinach are excellent for health.

Individuals who eat few vegetables are at greater risk of suffering from mental illnesses, such as depression and senile dementia, in old age. L’Omega 3, found in fish for example, contributes to mental health, but seeds and nuts are also excellent ingredients. Without counting the spices, such as chilli, cinnamon, rosemary or ginger, which in addition to disinfecting the body help to counteract mental deterioration.

Among the berries, raspberries and blueberries are excellent. These foods contain many antioxidants and promote brain functions, developing memory. The high concentration of fibers, vitamins and minerals support our health and reduce inflammations and bacterial viruses. Having them every morning for breakfast would be perfect for starting the day with energy.

Other essential foods for a healthy diet

Olive oil has properties recognized since ancient times. Taking it often reduces the chance of having Alzheimer’s in the future. Olive oil protects the cells of the brain and has great benefits for the whole body. Among these, it reduces the risk of heart disease and performs an anti-aging activity of the skin and bones, being rich in vitamins E.

Boston University research has focused on the increase in depressions and mental deficits following the Covid pandemic. It has been shown that the stress of this dramatic period has severely affected the psyche of many people, mentally debilitating them. For this reason, mental stress must also be fought at the table by eating healthy food.

Refined carbohydrates and sugars, compared to what was traditionally thought decades ago, would be to avoid as much as possible. While they involve great energy, on the other hand they contribute to mental decline, as well as making you fat. Vegetables, legumes, berries are the priority to stay fit and feel good. Among other things, these foods protect the gastrointestinal tract and promote digestion. Foods rich in fiber promote good bacteria in our bodies.

Read also → Palm oil: new alarming studies on its use

Neurological problems must be fought through a correct diet, a lifestyle that should be adopted by everyone. Constant diet and exercises, good relaxation and a good sleep are all that our body requires to stay healthy, avoid senile dementia, stress, stiffening of muscles and bones, anxiety and depression.