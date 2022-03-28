“Our military told me to stop it.” This is what the Russians were looking for in Italy

“From Russia with love “to gather information on the COVID-19? The mission organized by the Russia to assist Italy in the middle of the pandemic, it became a case and ended up at the center of the controversy, overshadowed by the doubts of espionage.

And to reveal further clues about the mission, the medical director of an RSA in the Bergamo area thought about it, who preferred to remain anonymous, and who Republic provided some more details. “ They offered to provide swabs that they would then process independently “ explained the medical director- They said they had a military laboratory and that they would have thought of it for themselves, that they could provide us with a useful service. However, I immediately thought that those data could be used to make searchesthat in short it was not just a question of solidarity “. Second Republicthe levy on people hospitalized in RSA could have been used to obtain information on the virus.

But the medical director, suspicious of the offer of the contingent from Moscow, asked the Army for help, to understand if he could accept the offer of tampons, which at that time were in short supply. “ We were looking for them like gold – explains again to Republic– but I had some doubts about the Russian proposal and I wanted to speak with the Army first. I explained to a colonel what they had offered me and he confirmed that it was better not to accept and to limit ourselves to disinfection“ . The attempted collection would have taken place in early April 2020, when the Russian military had intervened in the RSA to sanitize the structure near Bergamo. “ But I know that what happened in my facility is not an isolated case – declared a Republic the medical director- requests were made by the Russians also ad other RSA. But the Army then moved to warn the various structures “ .

According to an investigation by Republicthe Russian mobile laboratory, used during the mission in Italy, would have been “ the heart of the activity of bacteriological espionage to steal information on the pandemic and enable Russia to prepare response plans “. The laboratory, access to which was forbidden to Italian personnel, would have contained the equipment necessary to analyze the samples taken and to transmit information on the virus, which has not yet arrived in Russia, through encrypted channels.

There mission “From Russia with love” began on March 21, 2020, when the devices needed to deal with the pandemic arrived at the Pratica di Mare airport, which at the time were untraceable in Italy. These are masks, pads and protective material from the new coronavirus. In addition to this, the Russian military had landed, with the official task of bringing aid to the Bergamo area, then the most affected by the pandemic. Among the miltaries who arrived there was also General Sergey Kikot, commander of the expedition and number two of the chemical-bacteriological departments of Moscow. It would have been him, according to reports from Republic, who also reports on a video, to guide operations in the facility near Bergamo. The mission ended on May 7, 2020.