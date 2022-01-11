“Our Nini resigned too soon”

Portogruaro – He passed away, at the age of 82, Secondiano Drigo, a sportsman known in the bowls sector of the Triveneto. “Nini Bio”, as he has always been known, died on Sunday morning at the hospital in Portogruaro. He was the last of the group of bowls who in 1965 founded the glorious Società Granata Portogruaro, now a militant in the Serie B championship, the first Venetian bowling club to be admitted, in the Eighties to the Serie A championship. Drigo, in addition to having been a excellent player in the years between the ’70s and’ 90s, a period in which he won the silver medal at the 1976 Italian championships and the bronze medal in 1978, he won numerous other national competitions. Always a member of Granata, he held many positions within the company: manager, director, vice president and for some years also technical commissioner.

There are many certificates of esteem for him and from the Trivenete bowling clubs. His death left the family in despair, which expressed doubts that the man was discharged in still precarious conditions. Worsened rapidly at home, further hospitalization was required for him but did not save his life. Secondiano leaves his wife Orietta, his daughter Nicoletta, his son Daniele with Annalisa, his beloved nephews Francesco, Irene, Andrea and Sara. The rosary will be celebrated today, at 7 pm, in the parish church of San Nicolò, where the funeral will take place tomorrow, Wednesday 12 January, at 3 pm.

“The current health policies of the Ulss 4 and in particular those of the medical departments of San Donà and Portogruaro – commented his son Daniele – aim to increase home care even for patients who are still critically ill, putting families and patients themselves in great difficulty and also putting a strain on home care services that certainly do not have the tools and possibilities of intervention of a hospital structure. I hope that the general manager Filippi, who I know is a very attentive person, – he concluded – can take my appeal into consideration ».

Beyond the specific health aspects, the case also sheds a light on the failure to build a community hospital, dedicated to those patients who do not have acute pathologies with a high need for medical assistance, but cannot be adequately assisted at home. «The activation of home care – replies the general director of Ulss 4 Filippi – takes place at the request of the general practitioner, after a medical team has expressed itself favorably. Obviously, between the hospital and the residence there are intermediate levels of assistance, including the community hospital. In Portogruaro the Francescon Residence is working on the necessary authorizations and accreditation of 20 beds. I hope that this service can start by spring, thus closing the circle of assistance levels. It is clear, however, that if there were no beds in the community hospital, which represents a sort of long-term stay, patients would continue to be followed in the hospital “.