Our obligation to Nicaragua | THE COUNTRY America Colombia

In May 2015, when the infamous couple of Ortega and Murillo had not completely destroyed Nicaragua, I spent a few days in Managua for which I still thank Sergio Ramírez, intellectual author of Central America Account: a meeting of writers who, like so many other good things (and like Sergio Ramírez himself), has since been expelled by the dictatorship. It was a few days, but enough to confirm my love for that strange country that produced Darío, although I don’t know if Darío would have agreed; that country that, due to the Sandinista revolution, was four decades ago in the eyes of the entire world: so much so that at the time people as disparate as Julio Cortázar, Joan Didion and Salman Rushdie. It is difficult to understand the singular destiny of that contradictory country, and now it is more difficult than ever, since Nicaragua has not only suffered the failure of a revolution that brought down a dictatorship, but the failed revolution has taken the form of a new dictatorship, as tyrannical and as cruel as the one he overthrew years ago.

Well, one of those days of my visit I went through the offices and studios of two media outlets, Confidential Y This week, and I had two hours of joyful conversation with the man who was in charge of them at the time: the journalist Carlos Fernando Chamorro. We talked, if I remember correctly, about the history of violence in our countries, and about the literature that this violence invented or provoked. We also talk about his father, Pedro Joaquín Chamorro Cardenal, former director of the newspaper the press, who was assassinated by dictator Anastasio Somoza’s henchmen in 1978. On the walls of the office, some newspaper clippings recalled the assassination; or maybe my memory is playing tricks on me, and they just remembered the man. What I do remember is that Héctor Abad was present, son, like Chamorro, of a man assassinated by the extreme right that has marked the shaken history of our countries. In any case, here we were, on the premises of a television outlet from which a journalist was exercising an informed and constant criticism against an administration that had long since begun to worry the Democrats.

Today all that has changed. Confidential Y This weekbrave media outlets that have continued to be implacable critics of the Ortega dictatorship, were closed down under imbecile pretexts and their facilities were occupied manu militari, and Carlos Fernando Chamorro has been in exile in Costa Rica for too long: and from there he continues streaming what he used to do on television and publishing online what he used to publish on paper. the press, for its part, is a symbol of many things, but above all of resistance: since its foundation, a miscounted century ago, it has stubbornly defended the freedoms of the country against three different dictatorships, and it is logical that it has become a stone in the shoe for the ineffable couple. About a year ago, the police of the dictatorship occupied the facilities of the newspaper, whose long white facade I also came across during my stay. I remember it crowned by the huge black letters of the legendary name, clearly visible from the North Highway through which thousands of Nicaraguans pass every day. But this is the most recent aggression of the regime: remove those words that are annoying for the satraps, because they make think of those who have faced authoritarianism.

It is a symbolic attack that has come after the physical attacks: the imprisonment on spurious charges of several members of the Chamorro family, journalists and directors of The Press. Two brothers of Carlos Fernando, Cristiana and Pedro Joaquín, are in jail; Juan Lorenzo Holman Chamorro, last manager of the newspaper, is in prison. They are three of the more than 170 political prisoners of Ortega and Murillo; We saw a few others this week in the media related to the regime, since the dictatorship has brought them to light to distort the very serious accusations that it has been receiving. The accusations are various: food reduced to extremes insufficient for the human being, for example, or confinement in conditions of unnecessary cruelty, often alone. The political prisoners have lost 15, 20, 27 kilos: that was known and Ortega wanted to parade them under the cruel pretext of a hearing that is not provided for by law. That’s right: when I say that they have been brought to light, I mean literally: Dora María Téllez, a former Sandinista commander imprisoned for more than a year, had sore eyes when they paraded her in front of the regime’s cameras, because she had been wearing too much time locked in a mousetrap darkness.

All this is what has been called –because we always have to invent words to go after our new baseness– “white torture”. It is about causing enormous suffering without leaving a visible trace or causing great immediate trauma: a slow and dosed suffering that is administered to the prisoner to slowly unhinge him until he is killed. So are the student leaders who marched a few years ago, and also the presidential candidates that Ortega imprisoned when he saw that they could beat him: he imprisoned them to reach the November elections without competition. The Ortega regime is destroying them conscientiously and with meticulous cruelty. And nobody knows what can be done to rescue them from that hell.

For this reason – for everything I have written – I was so sorry that my country was absent, a few weeks ago, from the OAS session in which the violation of human rights that occurs under our noses in the Nicaragua of Ortega and Murillo would be condemned. , and that in recent days has been merciless with Catholic priests. Then there were all kinds of debates (sterile, of course) in Colombia: it was said that the old ambassador –Alejandro Ordóñez, who should never have been there– was responsible for some dirty trick; it was said that the new ambassador had not yet been named. All the excuses were just as absurd, since Colombia has one of the largest delegations on the continent, and it is made up of career diplomats who could have perfectly taken responsibility for the Colombian vote. A few days ago new explanations were given that, I’m afraid, are as confusing as the previous ones, although more official. And they don’t change anything in the background.

What I regret is a missed opportunity. Colombia now has (or at least could have, if it does things with a clear head) an authority that comes to it, despite the spite of so many, from the peace agreements and the report of the Truth Commission. It is an authority that the country has lost in the last four years, lost as it was in President Duque’s childish games: his threats of diplomatic fences, his ridiculous interventions in the United States elections. The decision to maintain a convenient silence in the case of Nicaragua is difficult to understand; if it is caused by a desire to appease a dictator, it is historically short-sighted; if what provokes it is a foreign policy strategy that, as I read somewhere to the embarrassment of others, “is confidential”, it is a slap in the face to the men and women that Ortega is torturing. “We hope that the leaks do not have adverse consequences for what was sought,” the Foreign Ministry document cryptically said. Well yes: the prisoners also expect it.

