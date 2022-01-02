“Our relations are not good but Rossi will remain inimitable”

In an interview with Motorsport-Total, the eight-time Spanish world champion recognizes the role of the Doctor in the history of the World Championship

Even if the highest (or lowest, depends on the point of view) of their challenge is now more than six years old and since then they have only rarely crossed their respective trajectories, Marc Marquez has no doubts that Valentino Rossi’s long shadow will also extend to the MotoGP tracks in 2022 e he doesn’t seem interested in improving relationships with the champion from which only one world title divides him.

“This year Valentino will not be at the start. Despite this, I am sure he will be on the slopes the yellow color will continue to be predominant. More than half of the stands will be yellow because what Valentino did for motorcycling throughout his career will remain inimitable. I don’t see anyone on the horizon who can do that. He has won a lot and has done a lot for our sport but before that he has thrilled many fans. And it is something that will not be repeated. MotoGP owes him a lot and I recognize this without problems, beyond our relationships, which are not good. In recent seasons we have not been direct rivals on the track and a change in our relationships is not up to me, but that doesn’t really matter. ”