Our relationship does not change

Valentino Rossi ended his MotoGp career in Valencia, the track where a “sgarro” by Marquez damaged him in the World Championship duel with Lorenzo. That episode has never forgotten, nor forgiven.

Circuit of Valencia, year 2015. It is then that the sporting rivalry between Valentino Rossi And Marc Marquez explodes and becomes war, battle of nerves and galeotte doors on the track, tricks in the trajectory, cross-accusations and “vaffa” pronounced with facial expressions and words shouted from under the helmets. The “doctor”, who also ended his competitive career with the last race of the MotoGP World Championship, has never forgiven the Spaniard from Honda. The crime took place on the Iberian track, in that season also marked by the direct attack of the champion from Tavullia: furious because, in the duel with Jorge Lorenzo for the title, Marquez’s “unfair and unprofessional” attitude (the words used by Graziano Rossi, Valentino’s father) unbalanced the fight on the track.

Without too many words, the “cabroncito” was reproached like arrows for having helped his compatriot in that delicate moment. Remembering what happened for Rossi is like sprinkling salt on wounds. That episode still burns, the blood boils in the veins and the anger in a moment takes him back in time to those moments, letting a only dormant anger resurface: “We have never seen such a thing – he told Le Iene – or that a champion runs to damage another and not to win”.

The judgment has never changed indeed over time Rossi has firmly reiterated it. He did so also in the last interview with Catalunya Radio when he wrote the word “fine” on the asphalt of Valencia and in triumph he greeted his people with great warmth on the day of the official retreat. Absolute coldness towards Marquez, a sentence is enough for the doctor: “I would like my relationship with Marquez to remain exactly as it is today”.

For the series: stay away from me. The Spaniard also tried to reach out in 2018, at Misano, but after the clash at Sepang in Malaysia (also in 2015) and some other misunderstanding on the track they only threw fuel on the fire. Nine World Cup, it could have been ten. When Vale thinks about it, he (still) goes out of his way.