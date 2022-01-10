Our response to Pope Francis’ words on motherhood

The Pope lashes out against those who decide not to have children, implicitly accusing them of selfishness. But are we really sure that this is the reason behind such a choice?

On our channels we have always been committed to defend the right to free choice when it comes to to have or not have children. A right that, a few days ago, was seriously questioned by the highest representative of the Catholic Church, Pope francesco in person. The Pope, in fact, let himself go to some statements of doubtful taste on the choice more and more widespread not to procreate. According to the Pope, “Denying motherhood and paternity diminishes us” And “Takes away humanity”. A tough stance that does not consider the complexity of the social context in which the individuals, young women and men, to whom these accusations are made, live.

The sharp decline in births in Italy

There’s a phenomenon which has been going on for a few years in Italy. This is the drop in birth rate which has affected our beautiful country from north to south, especially since 2010. According to the report Birth rate and fertility of the resident population published on December 14th from Istat, “The birth rate continues also in 2021”, a year in which, between January and September, the number of births would have been 12,500 fewer than in the same period in 2020, “almost double what was observed in the same period the previous year”. A trend that is visible to everyone, including those of the Pope who, however, stops on the surface, without worrying about investigate what are the causes behind this behavior.

The Pope’s accusations

The Pontiff, in fact, would seem convinced of the fact thatand men and women decide not to start a family out of pure selfishness, falling back on animals instead of children. “Today people don’t want to have children, at least one”, affirms the Pope, who then goes on as follows: “A lot of couples don’t want to. But they have two dogs, two cats. Yes, dogs and cats take the place of the children “. For Bergoglio it would therefore be lack of desire to commit and assume those responsibilities that automatically follow the arrival of a child. But are we sure it’s just that?

The reasons behind the birth rate

Actually, the situation is much more complex and multifaceted than that. Because while it is true that some people deliberately decide not to procreate, having found what the Pope calls “the fullness of life” elsewhere – a decision on which, moreover, no one would have the right to question -, there are many other cases in which the denatality it is almost a phenomenon inevitable if framed in society in which the young people of today are condemned to live, those who have the “task” of procreating.

Youth unemployment and precarious work, absence of state subsidies, unfair and insufficient parental leave, disparaging job interviews against women of childbearing age, lack of social network you can count on, unapproachable housing market, impractical adoption practices and a pandemic that has been hanging over the lives of all of us for almost two years. Above all these are the reasons why more and more people decide to postpone or give up on that family project altogether to which the Church and society expect us to dedicate ourselves, even without offering us the necessary means to make it happen.

Not having children is a selfless choice

Indeed, those who, like the Pope, keep the nulliparous, or non-parents, of selfishness, seem to have clearly lost touch with reality, a reality at the base of which there are no essential rights and protections within what is called a civil society. In reverse, the renunciation of motherhood and paternity is the furthest away from the concept of selfishness, given that at the basis of this choice there is precisely the concern for what would be the unstable and disadvantaged living conditions to which any children would be condemned.

So, if on the one hand Pope Francis is convinced that it is “Risky to deny paternity and maternity”, we believe that it is even more risky to give birth to a child without solid foundations on which to make it grow.