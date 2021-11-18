Business

our savings are in the sights, how much the banks want to keep. Asset? – Free Daily

Zach Shipman
Problems that very few know about, but that sooner or later Mario Draghi will have to face. It is about the preservation of the value of savings, eroded by inflation, and the possible cost of mortgages. Hence the appeal of Lando Maria Sileoni, general secretary of the largest union of banking workers (Fabi). “Without robust economic growth and, therefore, without an increase in wages, the € 1,143 billion left by households on bank current accounts weighs, in fact, a hidden tax “. And it is not a small tax, on the contrary. Sileoni speaks from 35 billion per year, therefore equal to 3.1 per cent of inflation.

“It is an issue that many ignore – explains the unionist to the microphones of Morning 5, program broadcast on Channel 5 -, but it is a very serious problem because the country is impoverished and we do not notice it. “Inflation is not to be taken lightly, because it generates heavy relapses above all: from families, “because consumption decreases with the increase in prices”, to companies, “because production decreases accordingly”, up to the state, “because public spending increases with the rise in interest rates”.

Effects also on mortgages, which Sileoni asks the prime minister to avoid in all ways. “I make a proposal to the Prime Minister so that – he continues -, together with the president of ABI, Antonio Patuelli, just designated for another term, can find a solution aimed at laying a roof, for one year, on the interest rates charged by banks on home loans. “At the moment the interest rates on loans requested in banks are very low. It is estimated that on a loan of 100 thousand euros and lasting twenty years this is around 1.2 per cent for fixed rates and a little less for variable rates the trend may vary and cause serious harm to citizens.

