Ousmane Dembélé’s confession to Xavi Hernández

Everything that has to do with Ousmane Dembélé is an uncertainty. He is an unpredictable player on the field (for better or worse), but he is also unpredictable off it. The Frenchman is on the verge of leaving the FC Barcelonadespite the fact that the club has put a new financial offer on the table after their recital against Athletic Bilbao (with a goal and double assists).

Precisely his performance against the Bilbao team has returned him to be one of the topics of conversation in the blaugrana environment, this time in a positive way. Dembélé has shown that, despite the fact that he will probably leave the Camp Nou in the summer (and for free), he can be important for the team led by Xavi Hernández.

Criticism and whistles have accompanied the international with France during all these weeks, but they have been diluted as he has shown his talent on the pitch. Against Athletic it was the best test: he entered with whistles and whistles, but turned them into applause less than ten minutes later after scoring a great goal.

At Barça they have remained on the sidelines with their situation, but Xavi has almost always trusted him, especially after a conversation that they kept at the end of the winter transfer market. By that time, it should be remembered, Joan Laporta had thrown the ball onto the Egarense’s roof and it was he who had to decide whether he was going to play or, on the contrary, he was going to stay in the stands.

Xavi preferred to take advantage of it and has given him minutes. From ‘SPORT’ they have revealed that It was Dembélé, precisely, who convinced him that it was like that. They had a chat in which Vernon’s man promised the culé coach that, as long as he was a Barça player, he was going to give everything to help the team.

Dembélé has complied and has been totally committed to the team. The locker room has wrapped him up and they trust him. The harmony is absolute, even with heavy weights. Gerard Piqué, for example, was the first to ask the Camp Nou stands to change the whistles for applause… and they finally complied.

Xavi would have summoned him before

According to the information from the aforementioned source, Xavi wanted to summon him beforehand. He was aware that Dembélé could contribute a lot to the team and wanted to include him in the list to travel to Bilbao and face Athletic in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey, a match that Barça lost 3-2 in extra time. .. Would it have worked as a shock, as it has until now?