Out Calabria, Kalulu ready to take back “his” band: Pierre exalts himself as a right-back

The absence of Calabria is a tile for Milan, with no ifs and buts. Because the AC Milan full-back is a pillar of Pioli’s team, one of the captains of the locker room. In short, a strong player who always does the right thing on the pitch. A run-off is already underway at Milanello to replace him: on the one hand the freshness of Kalulu, on the other the experience of Florenzi, who has returned to the coach after a long period of stoppage.

Constant growth

The former PSG, therefore, has a good chance of already playing at the Franchi. However, as Tuttosport reports, all roads, at least initially, lead to the young Frenchman. Surely there will be an alternation between the two, given the many commitments that await Milan in the coming weeks, and the big favorite, as mentioned, is Kalulu. The boy has shown that he can also be useful as a central defender (in the derby he also did well on the left), but his natural role, the one in which he can best express his qualities, is the right-back. Pierre’s growth is evident and Pioli will have no fear of deploying him from the first minute against Fiorentina.

Experience and racing for Milan

But watch out for Florenzi, who obviously paws. Due to his characteristics, Ale is more inclined to offend than to defend, but in his career he has held the role of defensive winger several times and is ready to give his contribution after having been forced to pit for some time. An alternative of experience that Pioli will be able to exploit as needed.