out for “concussion”, doubts about MotoGP

For a pilot like Marc Marquez, staying away from the slopes is a paradox that adds questions to questions relating to the real state of health and integrity fueled by the latest events concerning him and which have kept him on the sidelines. Marquez, that with Valentino Rossi never had a particularly fraternal and friendly relationship after the infamous clash on the track that cost him a World Cup Doctorhas been suffering from a disturbing sequence of injuries for too long, continue stop & go that are badly reconciled with the return to the real track. And they led the other pilots to ask themselves questions about the actual state of health of the champion.

Suspicions about Marquez’s concussion

The absence at the Algarve GP is one of those events that cannot remain on the sidelines: officially, the Honda Spaniard was unable to take part in the penultimate round of the season due to a concussion, as communicated by the team itself, and caused by a fall in training on Saturday 30 October, while training with an enduro bike.

According to what has been disclosed, Marquez he would not have accused other limb problems (certainly not a secondary aspect) and the blow to the head, caused by the fall in an inaccessible area, would have stunned the champion of MotoGP leading him to deepen and repeat the tests during the week.

Espargaro’s breaking voice

However, there are those who, how Aleix Espargaro, has personal concerns about this choice of Marquez and his staff. Concern that he expressed during the press conference (to put pressure on the house?) In the fear that the situation regarding the Spanish will prove to be more complex, compared to what has been known to date:

“Nobody has precise information on how the accident happened Marquez. So we have to believe that it is just a concussion because the crash did not happen in the last Grand Prix ”.

Then the gamble, with an unconfirmed hypothesis, at least until now:

“Maybe Marc also has a broken arm. Normally someone like him would do anything to drive. Everybody knows. I don’t know if ‘concussion’ is really the right word. I think it’s something worse ”.

In short, nothing reassuring.

The official version of Honda

On October 30th, during a training session, Marquez allegedly fell and suffered a slight concussion, which he kept under close medical supervision also in the following week. To confirm what happened, the Honda And Albert Puig, who to the microphones of Sky had reiterated that

“Marc hit his head: it was a small blow, but when he got home he continued to feel dizzy as if he were in a state of confusion.”

Since then, even the most suggestive hypotheses have multiplied, the latest that of Espargaro who has indicated in a not too subtle way that, perhaps, the issue is different and that it concerns that arm, subjected to 3 operations in a few months, and which is literally tormenting Marquez.

