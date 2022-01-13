News

Out in theaters January 13, Will Smith challenges D’Innocenzo, Ozon and Scream

In an increasingly uncertain climate regarding the release calendar, again torn by constant postponements, this week’s titles are doubly important and fundamental to understanding the fate of the industry. Let’s find out in detail what awaits us in the hall from 13 January.

LATIN AMERICA

Italy, 2021 – Director: Damiano and Fabio D’Innocenzo – Cast: Elio Germano, Astrid Casali, Sara Ciocca, Maurizio Lastrico – Distribution Vision Distribution.

Latina: swamps, reclamation, disused nuclear power plants, humidity. Massimo Sisti is the owner of a dental practice that bears his name. Professional, kind, calm, he has conquered everything he could wish for: a villa immersed in peace and a family that loves and accompanies him through the days, months and years. His wife Alessandra and daughters Laura and Ilenia (the first teenager, the second not yet) are his reason for living, his happiness, the reward for an existence marked by self-denial and fairness. It is in this imperturbable and calm spring that the unpredictable bursts: one day like any other Massimo goes down to the cellar and the absurd takes over his life.

