out now the video of the new song “Selfish Love”

Among today’s New Music Fridays, Friday 5 March, there is also the new single from Selena Gomez And Dj Snake. After the global success of “Taki Taki” released in 2018, the two artists are back to collaborate in “Selfish Love”, unedited dreamy, delicate and fresh, which immediately makes you want summer.

The song is accompanied by a official video directed by the award-winning director Rodrigo Saavedra which you can see below.

“With the world divided and people separated from each other, I continued to work only on positive intentions – he has declared Dj Snake – I wanted to make music for everyone and mix all my favorite musical genres like afro beat or latin music and create something organic and strong. Selena and I talked about it and after the success of ‘Taki Taki’ we said we still had to publish something more cool and summery to make everyone dance again. This is a song that immediately reminds you of summer. It was created spontaneously and with extraordinary immediacy, it is the natural evolution of our work together. “

“Selfish Love” is part of Selena Gomez’s first Spanish EP titled “Revelation”, available from 12 March.

This the tracklist of the project:

1. De Una Vez

2. Buscando Amor

3. Baila Conmigo with Rauw Alejandro

4. Damelo To ‘feat. Myke Towers

5. Vicio

6. Adios

7. Selfish Love with Dj Snake

