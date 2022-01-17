out of everything, the breasts like this (in prime time) – Libero Quotidiano





Veronica Gentili before airing a Countercurrent on Network 4, yesterday evening January 16, posted on his profile Instagram a photo in which it shows a lot sensual with an open white jacket and an orange top underneath very low-cut and lace. “Long evening all together”, wrote the journalist and presenter. A shot that, needless to say, was filled with hearts and comments.

And the Controcorrente evening was really long. In the first part of the broadcast, Gentili interviewed the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza to take stock of new pandemic containment measures and to address all hot issues from a health point of view. Focus also on the close political relevance between the work of the Regions that anticipate the government’s moves and the upcoming elections of the President of the Republic, between the fears of the parties involved in the choice of the candidate and the risk of snipers at the time of voting. Among the guests also: Francesco Verderami, Corradino Mineo, Pietrangelo Buttafuoco And Nadia Urbinati.

Then Veronica Gentili in the second part interviewed Professor Andrea Crisanti and analyzed with Andrea Romano and with Flavio Briatore the tendency of Italians to limit their exits for fear of the Omicron variant, Finally the interview with Massimo Cacciari, accused of inconsistency on the part of the people no vax after receiving the booster dose.

