“Out of respect for the shield that feeds me and gives me life”

2022-03-17

The game against PSG was unique. It was a unique game. I haven’t played thousands, but I have played quite a few important ones, but like the one in Paris I haven’t played even two. They are matches that will stay with you for life. Defending this shield, having won and qualified for this fans, for me it is a historic day”.

When Modric is not there, Kroos or Casemiro appears and does well. The player spoke in an interview on Cadena SER’s El Larguero and made a promise before the Clasico against Barcelona.

Fede Valverde is one of the great players that Real Madrid has brought out in recent times. The Uruguayan is important to Ancelotti’s scheme.

Call from Real Madrid

“Real Madrid is special, it changed my life. I’m from Peñarol, but ever since I got here, I knew I was wearing the shirt of the best team in the world. It’s a huge pressure and responsibility, but I enjoyed it.”

Evolution in Madrid

“I try to work to the maximum every day, I have improved a lot since I arrived at Madrid and I have matured, not only as a player, but also as a person in many things that are not seen in football: rest, meals, psychological work… There are many things that made me grow as a footballer. I am shielding my game well, my personality. My best moment was with Zidane, which was when I had a series of games without injuries and when the team needed me”.

If Barça calls you?

“Out of respect for Real Madrid, and for the values ​​they gave me at home, I wouldn’t play for Barcelona. For the respect to the shield that feeds me, to live, and the affection that it gives me, and the values ​​that they gave me at home”, was the promise of Fede Valverde.

The Uruguayan would not play for FC Barcelona. In this way he leaves the possibility vetoed.

No site for the CMK?

“I enjoy with Modric or Kroos. I would like to enter a little more, is that every time they play more and better”.

Modric, Kroos and Casemiro

“What I have learned the most from Modric is the desire to win. You want every game, be it the Champions League, the League or the Copa del Rey, to want to play it and want to win. It is always ambition. From Kroos I would keep the calm that he has in every game. He is German for everything. Casemiro’s aggressiveness… takes me to that reflection of those of us who come from South America of fighting and fighting for each ball as if it were the last. For us, football and each game are the last thing. It is the passion. I get a little out of each one and that completes an incredible footballer”.