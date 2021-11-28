out of the 1.7 million pounds raised, only 5,500 went to charity – Corriere.it

from Paola De Carolis

Fashion for relief under investigation. The authority that controls the British charities disputes the expenses and management of the body created by the top

LONDON – Fashion for Relief, the charity created by Naomi Campbell

to help young people affected by adversity, from Ebola to Covid to poverty, at the center of an investigation of the Charity Commission, regulatory authority of British charities, which aims to ascertain how the funds were spent collected and how the organization managed. According to the Fashion for Relief website, the supermodel felt encouraged to found the company by Nelson Mandela, grandfather and mentor: She always told me – it reads – to use my voice to talk about issues that are close to my heart and do something. . Since 2005, Campbell recounts on the web, we have witnessed various humanitarian causes to help those affected by Ebola. We have helped bring relief to disasters such as the Haiti earthquake, Hurricane Katrina, the Japanese earthquake and the subsequent tsunami. In recent years – he adds – through collaborations with other charities we have provided food and medical assistance to children in need all over the world, including those involved in the conflict in Syria.

1.6 million spent on events According to the financial statements presented to the commission, however, the funds raised by the charity have largely gone to one of the trustees, Bianka Hellmich, who runs the organization with Naomi. A lawyer specializing in the management of the financial affairs of high-income individuals and families, Hellmich reportedly collected £ 77,000 from Fashion for Relief in 2019 as well as a travel and travel reimbursement of nearly £ 16,000. In total, the charity spent on its trust companies 107,000 pounds , around € 2 million (it is therefore assumed that Campbell’s share was £ 30,000).

In the 12 months up to July 2019, the organization has collected donations and sponsorships 1.7 million pounds, of which 1.6 were spent on organizing events and advertising campaigns. In total, only 5,515 pounds (about 6,480 euros), according to the reconstruction of Guardian, would have been devolved to worthy causes.

Reporting from a London charity The commission had already started some checks due to the delay in the presentation of the financial statements and the questions about the payments to Campbell and Hellmich (generally the role of trustee in a non-remunerated charity). The investigation started after the reporting of the Mayor’s Fund for London, a charity for young people in the British capital whose testimonial was the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, who did not receive the promised payments – around 50,000 pounds – from the activities of a store opened by Fashion for Relief in November 2019 in the Westfield shopping center. The charity had sold clothes by great designers, from Alexander McQueen to Vivienne Westwood, with the express intention of raising money for the Mayor’s Fund but the organization did not get a penny.