out of the Uefa list and does not train for groin pain

NAPLES – In the end it is the new and only purchase in January that is left out. Axel Tuanzebe was not included in the list that the Naples presented yesterday at theUefa in view of the double Europa League challenge with Barcelona, ​​valid for the round of 32, scheduled between 17 (at Camp Nou) and 24 February (at Maradona): Ounas was confirmed and in place of Manolaswho was traded to Olympiacos in January, was added Ghoulam, in turn excluded from the list of the group stage. A southpaw, a left-back rather than another central center like Tuanzebe: evaluations dictated in all probability by technical needs, considering that there are three pure defenders in the squad – Koulibaly, Rrahmani And Juan Jesus – and a man who can adapt – By Lorenzo – and that he would be left alone Mario Rui. Among other things, the presence of Ounas on the list bodes well for his condition: Adam is stopped due to a heart anomaly that emerged during the post Covid visits carried out in Cameroon with Algeria, in the middle of the European Cup. ‘Africa, but obviously Spalletti plans to get him back in time. At the moment he is at rest and above all struggling with all the checks and tests prescribed after the identification of the problem.