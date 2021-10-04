Out of time, Denzel Washington hero bamba between policemen, wife and lover – Libero Quotidiano

OUT OF TIME
Iris at 11.30pm
With Denzel Washington, Eva Mendes and Sanaa Lathan. Directed by Carl Franklin. USA 2003 production. Duration: 1 hour and 45 minutes
THE PLOT. Denzel Washington is a Miami police officer with a beautiful and succulent wife (Eva Mendes). Unfortunately, the succulent (also a policewoman) had the indelicacy to overtake him in his career and he did not find better to react to the frustration than entering into a relationship with a married woman. Bad idea: the lover involves him in a nasty mess with a lot of mysterious murders and money stolen from the police coffers. Denzel suddenly finds himself the main suspect and his mistress is in charge of the investigation.
WHY SEE IT. Because Carl Franklin may not be the best director in the world, but he knows how to tackle high-voltage thrillers of suspense, and how. The hero’s triple struggle against time (so to speak, at a given point it turns out to be particularly bamboo) is orchestrated without giving up (Denzel has to play in advance on the colleagues who investigate, on the wife he suspects and finally on the lover who has played dirty).