Out of time, plot and cast of the film with Denzel Washington

An adrenaline-charged thriller in which nothing is as it seems: it is the 2003 Out of time film directed by Carl Franklin, starring an extraordinary Denzel Washington, alongside which plays the beautiful and talented Eva Mendes.

Out of time, plot

The story is set in Banyan Kye, a small town in Florida of which Matthias is in charge of the local police. Recently, he had a great professional success, thanks to a seizure of money and material essential for the conviction of a crime boss. His love life, on the contrary, seems to be falling apart: he is separating from his wife Alex, she is a cop too, and is having an affair with Ann, a woman married to a man who mistreats her.

Matthias discovers that his lover she is ill with cancer and she does not have much left to live. You decide to change the holder of your life insurance policy, making him the beneficiary of the sum you insurance will pour after his death. But one day, Ann’s house catches fire: she and her abusive husband die in the fire.

Everything would lead to blaming Matthias, who begins to understand that he was made fun of and cheated, risking going to jail on charges of double murder. But nothing is as it seems. A difficult one will start race against time to prove his innocence and find out who framed him …

Out of time, cast

In addition to Denzel Washingtone and Eva Mendes, who play Matthias and Aex respectively, in cast from Out of time also stars Robert Baker, John Billingsley, Dean Cain, Alex Carter, Sanaa Lathan, Terry Loughin, Parris Buckner, Arian Waring Ash and James Murtaugh.

