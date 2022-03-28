Out Tata Martino: Mexico beat Honduras but makes a decision against the coach

Although Mexico achieved victory against Honduras, Argentine coach Tata Martino did not avoid criticism for the lousy game his team had

March 27, 2022 10:09 p.m.

Despite the fact that Mexico managed to have the victory against Honduras, thanks to an own goal after a center from the corner, in the Aztec country they are still not happy with the work done by the Argentine technical director, as a result, criticism rained down on Tata Martino again .

Although yes, Mexico obtained the three points to continue in the fight to enter Qatar 2022, the way in which he obtained the units did not leave the fans very satisfied, so in social networks the former Barcelona coach was attacked with the already used by many #fueratata.

“The best thing that could happen to this team is for Honduras to score a goal… #FueraTata“Said a follower of the Azteca Selection on Twitter.

On the other hand, another follower of the commitment simply let it be known how he felt about it, making it very clear that he was not at all proud of the game played by El Tri: “They’re embarrassing, I fall…”

In addition, although they stayed with the victory, the marking reflects how no Mexican could score a goal, something that annoyed another follower on social networks: “In 90 minutes they couldn’t score a fucking goal against Honduras, what a disaster they already fired the tata assholes!! No more daddy! outside!”

Finally, another follower of the national team simply let it be known what he thought while enjoying the match between Mexicans and Hondurans, of course, who also asked for Tata Martino’s departure. “They play like hell hahaha I don’t know why they’re going to the World Cup with these players #FueraTata” .