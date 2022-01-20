OUT!!! The book in the first gay newspaper backed by Levi’s

Who would say? The head of the FUORI movement (acronym for Italian Revolutionary Homosexual Unitary Front) was born in the Savoy Turin, in 1971. Therefore, it has just passed the threshold of 50. To celebrate them in partner ship with Levi’s, the volume Fuori !!! 1971-74 by Carlo Antonelli and Francesco Urbano Ragazzi (Nero ed.) Which collects the first 13 issues of the homonymous magazine. “A faithful reprint of the first publication in which homosexuality was spoken – explains Antonelli – but also of politics and sexual revolution, including feminism. We want to make it clear where we started from ”. Of course, we have arrived at genderless, the genderless that exploded a few years ago in Gucci fashion under the artistic direction of Alessandro Michele who not by chance dresses the Maneskin and Achille Lauro, icons of the moment. Thus, at the last Pitti Immagine Uomo, there was the Supestyling section “to give expression – says Raffaello Napoleone, CEO of the event – to the many creative needs”. We are not talking about the fashion shows at Milan Fashion Week, which have just ended. Already from the casting of the models, it was difficult to distinguish gender differences, between asexual physiognomy and long hair. The icing on the cake is tutti-frutti, dresses with a high rate of skirts and accessories: bags, handbags and jewels.



The Maneskins dressed by Gucci

Rudy Valentino and the wristwatch

Since not suspicious times there have been many, the decanting in the looks. Especially in jewelry. Chiuque, wears a watch on your wrist. But not everyone knows that it was a feminine accessory in 1926, when Rudolph Valentino wore the Cartier Tank on the set of the film The Sheik’s Son. In the 1960s, a bracelet was enough to be “different”. Today even the most macho politicians show off in rows. It’s not all. The new generations, in the likeness of virile footballers, raise a solitaire on both lobes. Previously, the single one in the right ear meant “sexual freedom”. As much as the bandana in the back pocket of the jeans that Levi’s places on his 5 pockets. And what about the necklaces? These are the jewels of the season: sturdy rapper chains or thin chains: new decorations on the dolce vita sweaters that spruce up the neck instead of the tie.



The cover of the book

The “men-icure”

Remarkable is the spread of make-up. But already in 1943, Indro Montanelli described Carl Gustaf Emil Mannerheim, Marshal General of the Tsar, with “painted nails”. Now they color the fingers of the new generations. “Male cosmetics – quantifies Benedetta Boni of Cosmetica Italia – represents 24% of the sector. Men’s make-up is on the rise. We call it “men-icure” derived from feminine manicure “. “Some customs – Antonelli points out – are also contaminations with Oriental customs. If Johnny Depp’s kajal, in certain Arab cultures, is a form of hygienic protection for the eyes, nails with pictograms in Japan represent an extension of tattoos to the ends of the fingers ”.



The man / woman mergers of Carlo Pignatelli

Unisex and Metrosexual

The first stone of hybridisation between the wardrobes was placed by the unisex with the jeans contestants for her and for him. In the 1970s men’s purses broke out. Where, now all the models of the designers have shoulder bags and handbags. Curiosity: even the dance that took hold in discos in that decade was born in homosexual clubs. Men couldn’t hug each other cheek-cheek. There’s more. In the ’80s Jean Paul Gaultier dared to design the first skirt for him. Even the sober Armani who, on closer inspection, was successful in the 80s with the men’s suit for the emerging “career woman”, in 2004 proposed the Metrosexual: straight but with feminine flair. See, the now standardized hair removal. The founder of the category, the footballer David Beckham, a male sex symbol who used to polish his nails. In short, many differences have been eliminated or reversed. So what sense does it make divisions and classifications? “Symbols change their meaning”, as claimed by Valerie Steele, a distinguished fashion historian. The tattoos make text: first badges of sailors and prisoners, now collective costume. More than ever, the proverb “dress does not make a monk” applies. Alessandro Cecchi Paone declared bisexual, he is always in a manager’s suit and tie.





Sequins: from Zero to straight

On the other hand, sequins previously shone on the outfits of the fair sex or ambiguous stars like Elton John or Renato Zero, today they sparkle on several male jackets for straight men. “Since the 1970s – declares Carlo Pignatelli – on the male use of female fabrics, I have built my fortune”. And to think that at the Sanremo Festival of ’64, Bobby Solo caused a sensation for a thread of kajal. He sang A tear on his face and the newspapers mocked, “a tear on makeup”. Where, in a few days on the Ariston stage, one of Amadeus’ companions will be Drusilla Foer, Gianluca Gori’s alter ego.