“Out who does not have the vaccine.” Three thousand employees of the city of New York risk being fired – Corriere.it

The ultimatum launched by Mayor Eric Adams: it would be the largest reduction in staff in the country for non-compliance with the obligation to immunize

Up to 3,000 New York City employees may soon be fired for refusing to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. The New York Times wrote, citing the mayor’s office. Even if this figure represents less than 1% of the municipality’s workforce, it would still be the largest reduction in personnel in the country for non-compliance with the vaccination obligation.

The ultimatum It is the consequence of the ultimatum launched by Mayor Eric Adams: if the workers of the municipality do not get vaccinated against Covid they will be fired. And although he stressed the difficulty in firing police officers, firefighters and teachers, he clarified: “We have to be very clear, New York City employees must be vaccinated.” This while in the state of New York the obligation to wear masks indoors ends (with some exceptions such as schools, health facilities and public transport). In New York City, the requirement for non-vaccinated in public settings remains.