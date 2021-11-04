Outbreak in a rsa: 10 infected. But most are asymptomatic – Chronicle

Prato, November 4, 2021 – The virus once again enters one rsa. In September it had already happened, in the structure of Iolo ea Villa Maria Assunta. And in the latter, Covid has reappeared in recent days. After the very few cases (an operator and a couple of guests) infected at the beginning of September, here is the discovery of one twenty elderly positive people, 11 of whom with low viral load. The tests revealed that in a few hours the 11 were negativized: among other things, they are elderly people who have already received the third booster dose.

A couple of seniors needed the hospitalization, including the first case that emerged from the swab performed last Friday while the symptoms appeared on Saturday morning. Also involved some operators of the structure, positive results, also low-level ones. Only one of these tested positive. The discovery was made following a series of routine checks, performed cyclically in the RSA.

“There situation is under control – says Paolo Migliorini, CEO of the company and property that manages the RSA – the vaccine and the third dose have fulfilled their protective function. Even the positive ones are for the most part asymptomatic “. The” alert “system worked properly.” The Delta variant is very widespread, but the vaccination has limited its effects – he adds – We have informed the families and we are in contact with them. “.









L’Asl has already started to monitor the evolution of the situation. “We have reactivated the procedure of the health task force and the Girot (the rapid intervention team group in the hospital territory made up of doctors, geriatricians and nurses, ed) – explains Lorena Paganelli, director of the Health Society -. rsa was quarantined, effectively blocking external visits “. The next step, according to the results of the swabs, will be to” decide how to manage patients. We will have to decide how to divide them to avoid the spread of the virus. Based on the definitive number of positive people, we will decide whether to open a bubble or not. “And he adds that” luckily most of the elderly are asymptomatic, only a few have developed symptoms and the two who have shown greater criticality have been hospitalized “. .

As happened in all the RSAs in the Prato area – 18 for a total of about 850 elderly guests – here too Covid vaccinations were administered to all residents. “Furthermore, we have already started with the third dose. As we know, we must respect the six-month deadline from the recall – concludes Paganelli – And we must consider that we are faced with fragile people, in some cases with multiple pathologies and struggling with the arrival of the first parainfluenza forms “.









Sara Bessi