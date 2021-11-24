Outbreak in the Papardo internal medicine department, the Florence commissioner convenes a meeting

Contagions continue to grow in the internal medicine department of the Papardo hospital where, since early November, there has been a considerable increase in the number of patients and health workers who tested positive for covid-19. After the denunciation of the director of the Municipal Police of Venetico, Antonio Crea, who became positive during the long stay in the ward, the ascertained cases are 16 among the patients with 2 positive doctors.

The extraordinary commissioner for the covid emergency Alberto Firenze is also determined to see clearly on the protocols followed by the department and on the causes of the increase in infections, who will also review the vaccinations of health professionals to verify that they meet the requirements set by law.

In the meantime, the regional deputy Tommaso Calderone also presented a question to the Ars to see clearly on the matter. “I don’t want it and I can’t believe it. I was told by citizens admitted to the Papardo Hospital (Medicine) that patients hospitalized for various pathologies have entered the ward healthy, and are now with Covid – he wrote – Even the numbers leave you speechless (read the documents attached). It is not acceptable, if all of the above is true. For these reasons I presented an urgent question this morning. I asked for an immediate hearing in the Health Commission of the Papardo leaders. I also asked an urgent inspection where the department recognizes the conditions. I have done everything in my power. I have no other skills “,