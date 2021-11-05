Outbreak in the San Martino doctors’ surgery: six out of eight positive, and also a nurse and secretary – Trento

TRENTO. The situation at the San Martino clinic, where the first cases of positivity to Covid 19 among health personnel emerged last Monday, remains characterized by the emergency, with the number of infected doctors which has risen to six out of eight in charge, in addition to a ‘nurse and a secretary, also these positives.

Meanwhile, the only one of the six doctors currently admitted to the infectious disease ward of the Santa Chiara hospital is slowly improving.

The outbreak had come to light at the beginning of the week when, despite the vaccination, the symptoms were evident: hence the need to do the checks and the “surprise” of finding the virus, an event unfortunately not rare among those who are at the forefront of disease management and was vaccinated with the second dose well beyond the six months that the institutions indicate as the optimal coverage period, beyond which the presence of antibodies is destined to decline.

Note that the doctors currently negative are those who had already resorted to the third dose of the vaccine.

From the first investigations it emerged that the outbreak would have arisen from the sudden encounter of some patient with a high viral load (the health company is in fact trying to reconstruct the various contacts) and the greater vulnerability of personnel whose vaccination protection is now down. To help manage the 11 thousand patients who refer to the important medical center, remain the two negative doctors, the doctors of the special care continuity units and a medical guard.

Dr. Camilla Meneghello worked both as a temporary shift in the office and as an evening availability. «Perhaps this episode – he remarks – puts well underlined how important it is that everyone does his part and makes sure to use PPE, personal protective equipment, correctly. Too often I see people who do not sanitize their hands, do not keep their distance and wear the mask incorrectly. Maybe people let their guard down, trying to take back what they consider lost freedom with interest, but the data are clear, and if we don’t all help each other out, this situation won’t get out of it ».

And he resumes: “Especially in a doctor’s office, the utmost attention must be paid: those who enter must think that it is a very popular environment, even by fragile people, and therefore the need to use the mask well and carry out the necessary vaccinations to fight the virus is even greater. A little is enough, but what little must be done, otherwise we all lose out ». The need for the third dose for doctors has been stressed several times: now is the time to take action.