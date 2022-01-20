“Outbreak in the team group, game with Napoli at risk”

The expectation is growing for Sunday’s race between Naples and Salernitana. It promises to be a match a lot access view the rivalry between the two teams and the two supporters, even if the limit of 5000 spectators provided for by the new Covid regulations will undoubtedly reduce the atmosphere in the stands.

The race however is in doubt: many are in fact the positive at Covid in the Salerno team group and the postponement of the race due to the new protocol approved yesterday, which allows the ASL in the event that a team reaches a quantity of 35% of athletes positive, to intervene for postpone the match.

Photo: Getty – Salernitana

TO Radio Punto Nuovo, during Punto Nuovo Sport Show, the lawyer of Salernitana intervened in this regard Francesco Fimmanò: “There was already a outbreak last week, we had it reported to the ASL last week. The meeting will take place today among the secretaries on the new protocol and we will see how it turns out.

The race with the Lazio a pantomime: we had asked for a postponement. For Udinese-Salernitana was predictable that the Sporting Judge assigns the 3-0 at the table. There was the previous Juve-Napoli, in application of the previous episode there was consistency. Judges must be recognized in their position. The important thing is that then the error will be reversed. It was quite predictable, as it is quite predictable that it will be reversed. Is Napoli-Salernitana going to be played? To date, there are 8 positives and one is missing, so it is at high risk ”.

“Important profiles for the Salernitana market”

Fimmanò then continued with some considerations on the market della Salernitana which, after the change of ownership and the arrival of Walter Sabatini as the new sporting director, it seems crazy: “Sepe and Diego Costa? We are following important profiles, we will do everything possible. We try to predict the unpredictable. We are considering build an adequate team, then if we do not succeed it will be a problem of practicability, not of costs.

We check everything, even the conditions of the players. I understand we took a ds with great charisma, a nice person. I say that in general immediate employability occurs, as I said the conditions. Eg Diego Costa arrives if in a position to play Diego Costa“.