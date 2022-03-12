Outbreaks of covid-19 in Europe and Asia worry Colombia

Although some European countries have already begun to dismantle their biosecurity measures, others are rethinking them in the face of the rebound in covid cases, which they attribute to the circulation of the omicron BA.2 subvariant. For example, between March 2 and 10, daily coronavirus infections in Germany rose by 19%, in Italy by 17.7% and in Austria by 25.3% (see infographic).

The figures have grown so much in Germany that they motivated the country’s Health Minister, Karl Lauterbach, to openly describe the situation as “critical”. At a press conference, Lauterbach assured that he expects several new outbreaks of infection to be reported in the coming days.

The rise is attributed, in part, to the circulation of the omicron BA.2 subvariant, which in Germany already accounts for 50% of new infections. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it should be monitored as a sublineage other than the original omicron, as there are indications that it is more transmissible. In addition, it is being studied how likely it is that it will reinfect people who have already been infected with omicron.

Despite everything, Germany remains firm in its plan to remove the bulk of its biosecurity measures. Since March 4, events of up to 25,000 people have been allowed in the country again and the unvaccinated can enter places such as bars and nightclubs if they have negative covid tests.