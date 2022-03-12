Outbreaks of covid-19 in Europe and Asia worry Colombia

Although some European countries have already begun to dismantle their biosecurity measures, others are rethinking them in the face of the rebound in covid cases, which they attribute to the circulation of the omicron BA.2 subvariant. For example, between March 2 and 10, daily coronavirus infections in Germany rose by 19%, in Italy by 17.7% and in Austria by 25.3% (see infographic).
The figures have grown so much in Germany that they motivated the country’s Health Minister, Karl Lauterbach, to openly describe the situation as “critical”. At a press conference, Lauterbach assured that he expects several new outbreaks of infection to be reported in the coming days.
The rise is attributed, in part, to the circulation of the omicron BA.2 subvariant, which in Germany already accounts for 50% of new infections. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it should be monitored as a sublineage other than the original omicron, as there are indications that it is more transmissible. In addition, it is being studied how likely it is that it will reinfect people who have already been infected with omicron.
Despite everything, Germany remains firm in its plan to remove the bulk of its biosecurity measures. Since March 4, events of up to 25,000 people have been allowed in the country again and the unvaccinated can enter places such as bars and nightclubs if they have negative covid tests.
Covid-19 situation in Europe
In Austria, meanwhile, mandatory anticovid vaccination was reversed, a decision that had been implemented since February 1 last. The cancellation of the measure will last about three months.
The Europeans have not yet closed the door on the return of new restrictions. In fact, Minister Lauterbach assured that the German government could re-apply restrictions in specific places where increases in infections are registered.
In Asia, meanwhile, the pandemic remains uncontrolled. China recently had to confine nine million people to mitigate the epidemiological risk, and Hong Kong is reporting more than 200 deaths per day, one of the highest figures in the world per million inhabitants, since it has about 7.4 million people.
There will be changes in scheme
Although in Colombia the lowest daily reports of infections are being recorded since May 2020, the Ministry of Health is asking local authorities and the EPS to reinforce the progress of anticovid vaccination.
One of the goals of the National Government is that the 7.4 million Colombians who only have one anticovid dose of the vaccine complete their scheme.
EL COLOMBIANO learned that the Ministry of Health is evaluating endorsing heterologous vaccination schemes in the first two anticovid doses. This would allow that if someone applied a dose of Sinovac, he could complete his regimen with one of Moderna.
Leonardo Arregocés, director of Medicines and Technologies of the Ministry of Health, indicated that people who missed the recommended time to apply the second dose, can go to receive the injection without worrying. “Every applied dose counts. It doesn’t matter if 21 days, 12 weeks, six months or a year have passed,” said the official, who clarified that they do not have to restart their vaccination schedule.