Outbursts and post-Inter rupture, Mourinho replies for the rhymes

It didn’t take long before that Josè Mourinhocoach of a Roma that tomorrow will try to return to the championship success in the match of the 25th day against Sassuolocaught fire at a press conference.

Pressed by journalists about what happened during and, above all, after the match of Italian Cup against theInterthe Portuguese forcefully reiterated his position and the reality of the facts, not even too covertly taking it out on the journalists.

Mourinho and the post-Inter outburst

“I’ve always been outbursts and what happens must always remain in the locker room. So I won’t say what we said to each otherbut I am not able to tell you that it was not true that I spoke to the team after the match. But to say that someone was offended is a lie, this is the Romanist square. I agree with the Serie C footballer, he told the truth because to play there you need to have personality. If he is offended he is right and I apologize ”pointed out the Lusitanian coach, ready to reject any insinuation about a break with the team.

“The players have told me that they like the way I work with them because there are no secrets with me, I say everything to my face, I give the opportunity to have a dialogue. They don’t want me to change. The story that came out of a breakup between me and the players is a total lie“.

Mourinho and the next match against Sassuolo

Mourinho then he went on to answer angrily also to the questions about the next opponent in the league, the Sassuolo.

“I’m not going to say who plays, which module we will use. It’s a football question, but I don’t want to answer it ”, the former Tottenham coach replied annoyed when asked about the possible formation.

“We studied Sassuolo well, but even if we study well it is difficult to play against them. They have really high quality of play ”.

Mourinho and his commitment to the Conference League

Mourinho then spoke of another possible goal of Rome such as the Conference Leaguea competition that, according to the Portuguese coach, hides many pitfalls.

“When you get to knockout in the Conference League, league games help you. If you go to play in Rennes or Marseille or Leicester and start a game with a horrible 10 minutes, maybe you go outside. If you play very well and score at the last goal, you are out. You have to go beyond your limits”Explained Mourinho.

“We have to improve. The Conference League is more difficult than people think, we are not talking about the Champions League, but about good teams that have a minimal difference from the Europa League. If we make a mistake as we have done on other occasions, we also risk going out ”commented the native of Steubal.

OMNISPORT