Outdoor film in Naples in the week of August from 9 to 15 August 2021: the Monday of Naples from Vivere

7 outdoor summer arenas in Naples and nearby with many great films in the week of August from 9 to 15 August 2021



Every summer many open-air cinemas with summer arenas from Vomero to the Spanish Quarters, up to the historic center and then in the immediate vicinity always with many good films in programming. Here is the program and prices of the summer arenas during the week of August from 9 to 15 August 2021. We remind you that in some arenas from 6 August it may be necessary to have a green pass to access.

Free films in the courtyard of San Domenico Maggiore in Naples



Free – A nice free film review under the stars will be held in the historic center of Naples in the courtyard of the Convent of San Domenico Maggiore until September 15, 2021 with seats that can be booked on the Eventbrite website. The next movies

Monday 9 VISAGES VILLAGES Agnes Varda (France, 2017 – 93 ′)

Tuesday 10 and Wednesday 11 DUE – DEUX Filippo Meneghetti (France / Luxembourg, 2019 – 95 ‘)

Thursday 12 THE GOOD WIFE Martin Provost (France, 2020 – 109 ‘)

Friday 13 RICHARD JEWELL Clint Eastwood (Usa, 2019 – 129 ‘)

Saturday 14 NAPLES VELATA Ferzan Özpetek (Italy, 2017 – 113 ‘)

Sunday 15 THE SEVENTH Seal Restored Edition Ingmar Bergman (Sweden, 1957 – 96 ‘)

More information – Free movies in San Domenico Maggiore

Summer at Corte 2021: cinema under the stars in the Spanish Quarters of Naples



Entrance 5 € – Open-air cinema until 5 September in the evening in the Spanish Quarters in the sixteenth-century courtyard of the Foqus Foundation. Upcoming movies:

Monday 9th August – LOST ANGELS – 4K RESTORED VERSION (Duoluo tianshi) (Hong Kong, 1995/2021, 93 ‘) by Wong Kar-wai

(Duoluo tianshi) (Hong Kong, 1995/2021, 93 ‘) by Wong Kar-wai Tuesday 10 August – SADNESS HAS A LIGHT SLEEP (Italy, 2021, 92 ‘) by Marco Mario De Notaris The director Marco Mario De Notaris and the actors Gina Amarante, Roberto Caccioppoli will speak during the evening

(Italy, 2021, 92 ‘) by Marco Mario De Notaris The director Marco Mario De Notaris and the actors Gina Amarante, Roberto Caccioppoli will speak during the evening Wednesday 11 August – NOMADLAND (USA, 2020, 107 ‘) by Chloé Zhao

(USA, 2020, 107 ‘) by Chloé Zhao Thursday 12th August – JAMES (Italy, 2020, 70 ‘) by Andrea Della Monica The director Andrea Della Monica and the producer Davide Mastropaolo will speak during the evening

(Italy, 2020, 70 ‘) by Andrea Della Monica The director Andrea Della Monica and the producer Davide Mastropaolo will speak during the evening Friday 13 August – FATHER (Italy, 2020, 122 ‘) by Claudio Noce

(Italy, 2020, 122 ‘) by Claudio Noce Preview Saturday 14 August – QUO VADIS, AIDA? (Bosnia-Herzegovina / Austria / Romania, 2020, 103 ‘) by Jasmila Žbanic

(Bosnia-Herzegovina / Austria / Romania, 2020, 103 ‘) by Jasmila Žbanic Sunday 15th August – CRUELIA (USA, 2021, 134 ‘) by Craig Gillespie

More information. Summer at Corte 2021

Outdoor cinema in the evening at Vomero da Agorà Scarlatti



Entrance 5 € – A beautiful open-air cinema review in the center of Vomero, in the large cloister of the Salesians near Piazza Vanvitelli with 460 seats until 3 September. Upcoming movies:

9 August – School of mafia

10 August – The Macaluso sisters

11 August – The Predators

August 12 – The life to come

August 14 – 100% wolf

August 15 – Croods 2. A new era

More information Agorà Scarlatti

The cinema on the terrace: outdoor film at night in the historic center at the former Filangieri Asilo



Free admission – contribution welcome – The outdoor shows are back on the terraces of the former Asilo Filangieri in the historic center of Naples, a stone’s throw from via San Gregorio Armeno. Upcoming Movies:

Tuesday 10 August – Stuart: A Life Backwords

Thursday 12 August – Mid 90s by Jonah Hill

More Information – The Cinema on the terrace

Puteolana Arena: Outdoor cinema at the Rione Terra in Pozzuoli



Loading... Advertisements

Entrance 3.50 € – Great outdoor films at the Rione Terra in Pozzuoli. The July program of open-air cinema in one of the most beautiful and panoramic points of Pozzuoli. But also concerts and theatrical performances at the Rione Terra

09 August, Monday – LIFE TO COME – HERSELF

August 10, Tuesday – A SOFA IN TUNIS (ARAB BLUES)

August 11, Wednesday – THE MACALUSO SISTERS

August 12 – Concert by Peppe Servillo

August 13, Friday – BLACK WIDOW VOCon Sott

August 14, Saturday – PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

August 15, Sunday – BLACK WIDOW

More information Puteolana Arena

Fresko Film, the open-air cinema at night in Portici

Admission € 3.50 – The cinema under the stars in Portici near Naples every day with almost 60 evenings of great films until September. Upcoming movies:

9 August at 21:00 – On the most beautiful

10 August – weekly closure

11, 12 and 13 August at 21:00 – Rifkin’s Festival

14, 15 and 16 August at 21:00 – All for Uma

More information Fresko Film in Portici

Cinema around Vesuvius: open-air films in the evening at Villa Bruno in San Giorgio a Cremano

Admission € 4 – Until August 14, 2021 Cinema around Vesuvius, the now “historic” open-air cinema festival in the evening. The next movies

Solitaire – August 9, 2021 | 9.15 pm

Me, him, her and the donkey – 9 August 2021 | 9.15 pm

500 calories – 10 August 2021 | 9.15 pm

The best is yet to come – August 10, 2021 | 9.15 pm

Superheroes without Superpowers – August 11, 2021 | 9.15 pm

The best years – 11 August 2021 | 9.15 pm

Stephanie – August 12, 2021 | 9.15 pm

The competition – August 12, 2021 | 9.15 pm

Men are hungry too – 13 August 2021 | 9.15 pm

Cursed Spring – August 13, 2021 | 9.15 pm

Cruella – 14 and 15 August 2021 | 9.15 pm

More information Cinema around Vesuvius

© Napoli da Vivere – reproduction reserved