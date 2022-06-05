Outdoors from June 6 to 12, 2022

North-West: Rennes gives voice in tribute to Philippe Pascal

Two days of tribute to the cult singer of the Rennes scene, Philippe Pascal (1956-2019), pioneer of the New Wave in France, are organized June 23 and 24 at the Jeu de Paumeat the Salle de la Cité and at the Bistro de la Cité, reindeer.

“At each of his stage appearances in rock bands Marquis de Sade, Marc Seberg, Philippe Pascale Where The Blue Train Choirthe magnetic Philippe Pascal embodied for more than 30 years the idea of ​​Rennes, Ville Rock“, says our musical delegate, Sarah Le Lann.

On the initiative of his wife, Claire Pascal, the association 3 P’tit Tour, the City of Rennes and the Brittany region, join forces to pay tribute to him through several proposals in order to perpetuate the memory of this singer-songwriter. and writer.

Many artists he met during his long career, will sing the texts of Philippe Pascal accompanied by the original members of the cult groups of which he was the singer so charismatic, during a concert-tribute planned in the mythical hall from the city. This one could resume for the occasion the color of the first Transmusical meetings that the Marquis de Sade group had illuminated with its presence from 1979.

Among the many participants are Dominique A, Frédéric Lo, Mona Soyoc, Pascal Obispo, Alan Stivell, Sergei Papail, Christian Dargelos, Richard Dumasetc.… They will be accompanied by the original members of the 4 groups of the late Pascal Philippe: Franck Darcel, Thierry Alexandre, Eric Morinière, Nico Boyer, Daniel Paboeuf, Pascale Le Berre, Pierre Corneaucomposer and guitarist Anzia, Gael Desbois, Flora Fisher, Goulven Hamel and Pierre Fablet.

Also of note is an exhibition of photographs by Pierre René-Worms on a pivotal period in the history of music, from punk rock to new wave taken between Paris, London and Rennes, exhibited on the walls of the Jeu de Paume. Not to mention a concert by musicians Denis Bortek and Daniel Paboeuf at the Bistro de la Cité on Thursday June 23.

Southeast: Woodkid: the art of visual and musical performance

woodkidthe singer from Lyon, singer-songwriter of indie-pop and alternative rock, will be at the Antique Theater of Vienna on July 20 to present a scenic creation that combines technical prowess and raw emotion.

An original and grandiose symphonic experience illustrating the titles of his new album S16 and of The Golden Age, his epic debut album.

“Simultaneously a director, a musician with a powerful warm and reassuring voice or even a graphic designer, Woodkid, an artist apart in the French musical landscape, enjoys a very strong reputation abroad, especially for his music videos.“, says our musical delegate, Véronique Hilaire.

At 38, he has already collaborated with Drake, Moby, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry or Pharrell Williams. He was also nominated in March 2021 at the prestigious Grammys ceremony, in the best clip category with the video of Goliathone of the titles of his album released in 2020, S 16.

A real visual and musical explosion, Woodkid’s new show is a high-flying performance, an invitation to travel in an intimate and total universe. And it’s the French pianist Riopywith his music imbued with great virtuosity and a singular rhythm, which will ensure the first part.

South-West: the enchanted festival of Haillan Chanté

Poster 11th edition Le Haillan Chanté

The 11th edition of Haillan Sungtake place from June 7 to 11 at the Entrepôt and the Théâtre de verdure in Haillan, to the northwest of Bordeaux city centre, always with the same desire for sharing, discovery and emotions.

“A song festival on a human scale that offers to listen to and discover established or emerging artists, in a warm and friendly setting“, underlines our musical delegate, Muriel Chedotal.

On the program: free aperitif-concerts on the terrace and an exceptional program with around twenty artists gathered for an edition under the sign of encounters and surprises. With a white card to JP Nataf ; the author with a playful and talented pen, Alexis HK ; an evening around the songs of the poet-lyricist Allain Leprest (1954-2011) accompanied by his lifelong accomplice, Romain Didiersurrounded by Clarika, by Enzo Enzo and Cyril Mokaiesh ; a tribute to the diva Dalida with in particular Maissiat, Jean-Jacques Nyssenor the melodious and tender Carole Massport ; a rock and sensitive duo, Kareninaformed between Jil Caplan and Emilie Marsh who will share the songs they wrote for each other.

Note a strong and crazy moment, an experience of exchanging repertoires between three singers who do not know each other: the delicate Valerian Renaultthe shimmering Evelyne Gallet and the original and charming, Jeanne Rochette.

Do not miss this festival of French songs. An enchanting cocktail concocted with love and pleasure by L’Entrepôt and the Bordeaux Chanson association.

North-East: Luciol in the Sky: the festival that shines and attracts all audiences

The festival Firefly in the Sky will take place at the Domaine de Champgrenon in Charnay-lès-Mâcon (in Saône-et-Loire) from Friday 10 June to Sunday 12 June. “This fourth edition organized by the Cave à musique de Mâcon will offer musical events of all genres and for all audiences“, underlines our musical delegate, Marie-Lyne Furmann.

On the program: thirteen groups and artists, French and foreign, on an outdoor stage and another under a marquee.

Friday June 10 kick off with the French groups Delgres (Caribbean blues) and Ez3kiel (electro, dub, rock), Malian singer-songwriter and actress Fatoumata Diawara (afro-funk rock). The same evening, the stage under the marquee will welcome the Lyonnais punk trio Irnini Mons , YN (French rap) and the Dutch hip-hop group, with English and African origins, Dope D.O.D. . Also note a 45 rpm auction with the Sparse magazine team under the marquee (7:50 p.m. to 8:40 p.m.).

kick off with the French groups (Caribbean blues) and (electro, dub, rock), Malian singer-songwriter and actress (afro-funk rock). The same evening, the stage under the marquee will welcome the Lyonnais punk trio , (French rap) and the Dutch hip-hop group, with English and African origins, . Also note a with the Sparse magazine team under the marquee (7:50 p.m. to 8:40 p.m.). Saturday June 11 headlining the main stage: DirtyDeep (French heavy blues group); true free electron of this new electro pop scene, the French singer Susan and the French group Stiff Heads (rock song). Also discover that evening, the trio Johnnie Carwash (French rock-pop), Pierre-Hugues Jose (French rap) and Lulu Van Trapp (French psych rock and synth pop group) under the big top, just like the Mâconnais DJ luke skywalker .

headlining the main stage: (French heavy blues group); true free electron of this new electro pop scene, the French singer and the French group (rock song). Also discover that evening, the trio (French rock-pop), (French rap) and (French psych rock and synth pop group) under the big top, just like the Mâconnais DJ . Sunday June 12the program is aimed at a family audience with workshops and activities by reservation, concerts and shows: mime with the Compagnie Please (Tokyo), a hip-hop boom with Bboy Nats from the Bumboboxers (Brittany), animated films made and set to music by students from the Champgrenon school (Charnay-lès-Mâcon).

During the 3 days the musicians, in long shorts, of the Mâconnais group The Bermudaz (amplified saxophones/machines and drums/machines) will perform on their traveling stage for the interactive show day box.

