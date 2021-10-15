Outgoing films: the most anticipated titles between now and Christmas

ORra that the capacity in cinemas is back to 100 percent, distributors begin to release new films or postponed due to pandemic. But, archived No time to die And Dunes, who are grinding receipts, what are the next blockbusters and upcoming films to see at the cinema?

Two above all: Diabolik, with Miriam Leone and Luca Marinelli, coming in December, and then the already legendary House of Gucci, with Lady Gaga in the diabolical role of Patrizia Reggiani. For the little ones, however, there is Monica Bellucci good witch of fairy tales in The Befana comes at night 2.

Outgoing films: the 15 most anticipated

Halloween Kills (October 21)

The umpteenth film of the very lucky one saga created by John Carpenter is out on Italian screens. In the center, as per the manual, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), the poor intended victim of psycho killer Michael Myers. The struggle of the poor woman to get rid of the crazy murderer this time it involves an entire town, set on fire by a rare display of evil.

Whatever happens, it does not end here. But maybe next year with Halloween ends, chapter that puts the word end in the title. Information to be taken with caution, however, as in all horror films.

Freaks Out (October 28)

After the triumph of They called him Jeeg Robot, Gabriele Mainetti returns with the second feature film. The protagonist of this macabre fable is a group of monsters well assorted, soul of a traveling circus who go around snatching smiles during the Second World War.

There are the electric girl, the insect boy (Pietro Castellitto), the wolf-man Fulvio (Claudio Santamaria). And Israel (Giorgio Tirabassi), who wants to bring them to America in search of a renewed freedom and a better destiny.

Madres paralelas (October 28)

The new film by Pedro Almodóvar tells about Janis and Ana, Penélope Cruz and Milena Smith, two women who know each other in Madrid as they are about to give birth. Years go by and the two meet again, always in Spain and always grappling with their lives in that place.

Madres Paralelas And a tale that mixes chamber drama with the universality of political themes. Two looks that show how apparently on the margins of history one is still at the center of events. Even only with the emotional charge of one’s own experience, aspect that he did conquer at the last Venice Film Festival a Volpi Cup to Penelope Cruz.

Eternals (November 3)

Directed by the director from Nomadland Chloe Zhao, the Marvel Universe film begins with an unexpected tragedy following the events of Avengers: Endgame. The Eternals, an immortal alien race created by the Celestials – who have secretly lived on Earth for over 7,000 years – they come together to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants.

Protagonist of the film Angelina Jolie, in the role of Athena; Richard Madden is instead Ikaris, his companion.

Last night in Soho (November 4)

The psychological thriller directed by Edgar Wright (Baby Driver – The genius of escape) follows the events of Eloise, a young girl with a passion for fashion, played by near-rookie Thomasin McKenzie. At a certain point, and without quite understanding how, Eloise finds itself in the Swinging London of the 60s. Where he runs into his budding idol, the glamorous singer Sandy, Anya Taylor-Joy.

But the era, mythologized by Eloise, turns out to be anything but an Eden.

The French Dispatch (11 November)

Several times postponed due to the closure of the halls, The French Dispatch is set in France shortly after the Second World War, Wes Anderson’s film tells the bizarre and funny life of a young American extravagant, Timothée Chalamet, moving from Kansas to Paris to found a weekly magazine.

In the cast, in addition to the protagonist of Dunes, also Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody, Owen Wilson, Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Benicio Del Toro, Elisabeth Moss, Frances McDormand and Saoirse Ronan.

Ghostbusters – Legacy (11 November)

Thirty years after the release of Ghostbusters, here is perhaps the definitive sequel. Also because the cast is the historical one, made up of Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver And Annie Potts. The film tells of a single mother with two children who discovers a connection to the Ghostbusters and the secret legacy left by her grandfather, the super-brained Egon Spengler.

The one who in 1984 gathered other scholars of the paranormal to free New York from ghosts.

It was the hand of God (November 24)

This new highly autobiographical film by Paolo Sorrentino. Set in Naples in the 80s, he tells Fabio’s adolescence, Filippo Scotti, embellished by the arrival in the city of his idol Maradona.

But so much joy goes along with it an important bereavement, which upsets and transforms her life forever. The director of The great beauty faces for the first time on the big screen a profound and delicate subject like that of the loss of his parents. And it has never been so painful and intimate. From December 15th the film will also be available on Netflix.

Cry Macho – Homecoming (December 2)

Last effort of the timeless Clint Eastwood, the film tells the story Michael “Mike” Milo. An elderly horse breeder cowboy and former rodeo star instructed by his boss, and longtime friend, to bring his son back from Mexico to Texas, thus removing him from his alcoholic mother. On their journey Mike he finds redemption by teaching the boy to trust his neighbor, and to be an honest person.

A movie sore and crepuscular in the style of the great actor of For a bunch of dollars.

House of Gucci (December 3)

Highly anticipated, the film signed by Ridley Scott with Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and Al Pacino tells the splendor and misery of Patrizia Reggiani, wife of Maurizio Gucci, heir of the homonymous fashion house. But when the marriage falls apart, Lady Gucci decides to make her husband pay very dearly. Hiring a band of scoundrels to kill him. A true story that shocked the news around the world in 1995.

Diabolik (December 16)

Postponed for over a year, the Manetti Bros. movie about the King of Terrorit is certainly one of the most anticipated films of this 2021. Protagonist Luca Marinelli who, as expected, loses his head for the beautiful Eva Kant, Miriam Leone. While they both try to escape the stalking of the clumsy but tenacious Inspector Ginko.

West Side Story (December 16)

Remake of the cult starring Natalie Wood, Steven Spielberg’s latest film is the tragic love story that binds two young people from different social backgrounds. She is a Puerto Rican immigrant with a bigoted family, he is a young rebel from New York.

The revival of the modern version of Romeo and Juliet it is also the first foray into the musical for the director of Jurassic Park. Also in the cast Rita Moreno, Academy Award winner for the original film (1961).

Spider-Man No Way Home (December 23)

Third film with Tom Holland as Spider-Man. The narrative picks up where it left off Spider-Man: Far From Home, that is, with the unveiling of the superhero’s identity.

The life of Peter Parker, now that everyone knows the identity of Spider-Man, It is a disaster. To such an extent that the young man turns to Doctor Strange, asking him to delete the information on his identity from everyone’s head with a spell. But something will go wrong. In the cast also returns Zendaya.

The Befana comes at night 2 – The origins (December 30)

Prequel, without Paola Cortellesi, of the 2018 film, this new chapter focuses on the meeting between the young Paola (Zoe Massenti) with Dolores (Monica Bellucci), a good witch who dedicates her life to children.

Dolores takes care of the girl, saves her from a stake and begins a long magical apprenticeship with her. Between chases, transformations and many, many, troubles, Paola discovers that fate has something very special in store for her.

Matrix Resurrection (January 1, 2022)

Sequel to the legendary trilogy signed, at the time, by the Wachowski brothers, the fourth installment of the saga arrives at the cinema almost 20 years later Matrix Revolutions.

The film still has Keanu Reeves as the protagonist, no longer as Neo but as Thomas Anderson. AND back in the real world, haunted by dreams and visions he can’t make sense of. In fact, he seems to remember nothing, not even his beloved Trinity, but soon manages to regain consciousness of himself and the Matrix program.

