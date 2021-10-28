Outgoing movie Madres paralelas Freaks Out and The Addams Family 2

Film out in cinemas on the weekend of October 28th: le Madres paralelas from Pedro Almodóvar, i Freaks Out from Gabriele Mainetti, The Addams Family 2, the horror of Scott Cooper Antlers And A white, white day

Madres paralelas

written and directed by Pedro Almodóvar

with Penélope Cruz, Milena Smit, Israel Elejalde, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Rossy de Palma

🏆 Coppa Volpi in Venice 2021 a Penélope Cruz

Two years on Pain and Glory and one from the short The Human Voice, Pedro Almodóvar continues to keep up the pace of production and now comes to the cinema with Madres paralelas, Janis story (Penélope Cruz) and Ana (Milena Smit), who meet in a room in the maternity ward. The first, more mature, experiences pregnancy with joy; the other, very young, is terrified and full of remorse for her situation. Between the two women a strong bond is created in these hours that will keep them united in the maze of their respective lives.

Elisa, in her review, reassures us that the Spanish Maestro does not limit himself to re-proposing his usual themes, but introduces a new important political element into his script.

In the cast we find, in addition to Cruz, the other muse of Almodóvar: Rossy de Palma.

Freaks Out

from Gabriele Mainetti

written by Gabriele Mainetti And Nicola Guaglianone

with Claudio Santamaria, Aurora Giovinazzo, Pietro Castellitto, Giancarlo Martini, Giorgio Tirabassi

The second work of finally sees the darkness of the cinemas Gabriele Mainetti, who in 2015 made his debut with his ‘superhero of the Olympic stadium’ They called him Jeeg Robot.

The protagonist of that film, Claudio Santamaria, returns, in Chewbacca version, as one of the four protagonists of Freaks Out, four (literally) freak phenomena employed by a circus in Rome in 1943: Fulvio l ‘werewolf (Santamaria), Matilde the electric woman (Aurora Giovinazzo), Rag talking to insects (Pietro Castellitto), Mario the magnet (Giancarlo Martini). Following the Nazi occupation of the capital, their employer and father figure Isreael (Giorgio Tirabassi) disappears, and the four, ‘alone’ and abandoned, must not only adapt to the situation, but also escape the military of the Reich, attracted by their ‘superpowers’.

Antlers – Insatiable spirit

from Scott Cooper

written by Scott Cooper, Nick Antosca And Henry Chaisson

with Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons, Jeremy T. Thomas, Graham Greene, Scott Haze

You may not recognize the name of immediately Scott Cooper but it is very likely that you have seen his previous films: Crazy Heart with Jeff Bridges, The Fire of Vengeance – Out of the Furnace And Hostiles with Christian Bale, e Black Mass with Johnny Depp.

This new movie, Antlers, co-written with Henry Chaisson And Nick Antosca and taken from a story by the latter, tells of Julia (Keri Russell), a teacher in a rural Oregon town who begins to worry about the behavior of one of his students, Lucas (Jeremy T. Thomas). So he decides, together with his brother – the town sheriff (Jesse Plemons) – to personally take care of the boy; suspicious as she is, she does not know that she is interfering with the plans of a supernatural creature.

Antlers is produced by Guillermo del Toro.

A white, white day – Secrets in the fog

written and directed by Hlynur Pálmason

with Ingvar Sigurðsson, Ída Mekkín Hlynsdóttir, Hilmir Snær Guðnason, Björn Ingi Hilmarsson, Elma Stefanía Ágústsdóttir

🏆 Winner of the Turin Film Festival 2019 and of 6 Edda Awards 2020: Director of the year (Hlynur Pálmason), Actor of the Year (Ingvar Sigurðsson), Supporting Actress of the Year (Ída Mekkín Hlynsdóttir), Best Cinematography (Maria von Hausswolff), Best Soundtrack (Edmund Finnis), Best Scenography (Hulda Helgadóttir)

Another remote town, another police chief in action, but this time we are enveloped by Icelandic mists and ice: a A white, white day (Hvítur Hvítur Dagur), second feature film by Hlynur Pálmason, tells of Ingimundur (Ingvar Sigurðsson, which you may have glimpsed in Justice League or Fantastic Beasts 2), a policeman on leave since his wife died in a car accident. The discovery of a box with some objects belonging to the woman instilled in him the suspicion that she was having an affair with another man; thus begins an obsessive search for the truth that risks endangering not only Ingimundur, but also the stability of his family. The young woman Ída Mekkín Hlynsdóttir plays the niece Salka.

A doctor’s night

from Guido Chiesa

written by Alessandro Aronadio, Guido Chiesa And Renato Sannio, from an original screenplay by Jim Birmant And Tristan Séguéla

with Diego Abatantuono, Frank Matano, Francesco Russo

Pierfrancesco (Diego Abatantuono) is a doctor and night medical guard. At 65, age affects the physique and attitude towards patients (the usual gruff Abatantuono, in short). One night, an accident with a rider who delivers food at home, Mario (Frank Matano), jeopardizes the work of both: Mario’s bike is unusable, Pierfrancesco’s sciatica immobilizes him. The solution: the doctor’s car will be used for both home visits and deliveries, and Mario will visit patients on behalf of Pierfrancesco, who will drive him remotely for diagnosis.

A doctor’s night is directed by Guido Chiesa (I change everything, This is Sofia, Work slowly, The partisan Johnny). If the story seems familiar to you, it is because it is the remake Italian of French Docteur?/Call a doctor!, released in Italy just over a year ago.

The Addams Family 2

from Conrad Vernon And Greg Tiernan, co-directed by Laura Brousseau And Kevin Pavlovic

written by Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, Ben Queen, Susanna Fogel

with the voices of Pino I teach, Virginia Raffaele And Loredana Bertè

The most imitated and most beloved monstrous family returns to the cinema for its second episode in the animated version, simply titled The Addams Family 2 (The Addams Family 2).

As with the upcoming series directed by Tim Burton, the story centers on the young Wednesday, who proves to be more and more lonely and less and less interested in the activities of the Addams. Gomez decides to strengthen the family spirit by organizing a trip by camper through the United States, but the initiative does not meet the girl’s enthusiasm: it will simply be the turmoil of adolescence, or there is a more serious reason why Wednesday is do you feel so different from yours?

200 meters

written and directed by Ameen Nayfeh

with Ali Suliman, Anna Unterberger, Lana Zreik, Gassan Abbas, Motaz Malhees

200 meters is the distance between Mustafa’s home (Ali Suliman), in the Palestinian city of Tulkarm, and that of his wife Salwa (Lana Zreik) and their children. A negligible distance, except that the Israeli separation barrier runs between the two houses. A difficult situation, with which the family tries to live as best they can.

One bad day, Mustafa receives a call warning him that his son has had an accident: seeing access to the checkpoint blocked, the man tries to find another way to cross the wall, even at the cost of transforming those 200 meters. in a distance of 200 kilometers.

200 meters (200 ʾamtār) is the first fiction feature film by Ameen Nayfeh, Palestinian director born in Tulkarm.

Unfortunately, neither a trailer nor an Italian poster are available at the moment.

Event releases

Go back to the cinema Night effect (La nuit américaine: critique 🤩 – audience 😄), 1973 film by François Truffaut dedicated to the vicissitudes of a director (Truffaut himself) struggling with the thousand small crises that occur during the making of a film and its thousand little crises. Oscar for Best Foreign Film in 1974.

After Cursed spring, the director of Beautiful And Chiara Ferragni: Unposted Elisa Amoruso returns to direct a fictional story with Time Is Up (criticism 🤨), story of Vivien (Bella Thorne) and Roy (Benjamin Mascolo), a model student one and a problematic boy the other, who despite the differences will find a common destiny, at least for some time.

The screenplay was written by Elisa Amoruso together with the debutants Lorenzo Ura And Patrizia Fiorellini.

Cristiano De Andrè continues to perpetuate the memory of his father Fabrizio with DeAndré # DeAndré – Story of an employee, a documentary that tells the relationship between the two musicians, taking the concept album published by the author de Piero’s war in 1973.

The film, debut of Roberta Lena director and screenplay (together with Alfredo Covelli), also sees the participation of Cristiano’s son, Filippo, and of Dori Ghezzi.

Another documentary is Future, from Pietro Marcello, Francesco Munzi And Alice Rohrwacher, who traveled Italy to understand how today’s teenagers see the future.