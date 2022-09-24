Outings – Leisure | The Voice Kids: dancer, singer, Romane dreams of becoming “the French Beyoncé”

Four armchairs turned over for a diva performance. Romane, 15 – she was still 14 during the recordings – managed to convince the four coaches during her blind audition. Her cover of Jessie J’s “Nobody’s Perfect” captivated the audience. “We don’t hear the noise of the buzz (they are added during editing, editor’s note). But it’s funny to see the armchairs light up. It’s not stressful or impressive, says the young high school student from Saint-Maximin -la-Sainte-Baume. On the other hand, when Kendji (he was the last to press the button, editor’s note) there I was moved“.

It was therefore a no-brainer for the young girl to spin on the team of whoever won the adult version in 2014.”I’ve been a fan since I was little, I love his universe. We talked a lot together, he shared his journey with me because, like me, he was quite stressed and a perfectionist. Above all, he told me to work on my stress so that it was positive stress and not stress that paralyzed me.“.

A battle to be in the spotlight

Before facing another talent from the Kendji team tonight, Romane’s journey was not easy. She, who has been giving voice since the age of 5, first participated in a choir before taking singing lessons with “her coach” Véronick Leluyer, who immediately detected Romane’s artistic sensitivity despite her 10 years of age. . With her, the young girl learns “the control of the breaths, the vocal placements and the presence on stage”.

Immersed in the artistic world since her earliest childhood, just as her mother Romane loves the dance she practices. As it concerns The Voice Kids, it was a dream for the teenager. “I saw children and adults having fun on this stage. Then meeting singing stars to find out if they like our voice or not is very interesting. It’s important to have their opinion, to be evaluated by professionalss,” she says.

And we had to hang on for the little Varoise. “I sent a video three years ago for the casting, I was not taken. Then two years ago they offered me to go to the castings. After the first audition, I was not selectedrewinds the one who is bewitched by the worlds of Tina Turner, Aretha Franklin or even Michael Jackson. Then last year, I was offered again. I passed all the castings and it worked.”

His perseverance eventually paid off. What make him want to participate in an edition among the big ones? “No, I do not think soshe cuts off before adding. The Voice Kids is an adventure for me that is unique. I only want to experience it once. I live every moment to the fullest“.

And if one day the opportunity to make a career arises, Romane will go for it. “Dancing and singing. If I have this chance, I do not see myself doing anything else. I’m a Beyoncé fan. I want to become the French Beyoncé“.

The Voice Kids, this Saturday evening 9:10 p.m. on TF1