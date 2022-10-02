Outings – Leisure | The Voice Kids: Manon and Romane, two “baby-divas” in the semi-finals

His performance has been shared or commented on social networks over and over again. With his revival of Lovely of Billie Eilish, one of her “favorite artists“, during the blind auditions, Manon certainly did not expect such a wave of positive vibes. “I was so amazed that people actually liked what I did.”, smiles again this Allaudienne by birth who currently lives in Plan d’Aups, in the Var. It must be said that at only 14 years old, the teenager surprises with the power of her grades. “What a voice“, exclaims even behind the scenes Nikos Aliagas, amazed by the performance of the young talent.

A gift that she has been working on every week for several years now. Cradled by her father’s guitar chords, Manon has always been singing. “As a child, I took part in a singing competition in Allauch. I immediately loved being on stageshe recalls. But before taking singing lessons, I did the piano“. Once familiar with music theory, the one who is now in 3rd grade began working with a coach to master her vocal power. rare for its age: “I took part in several competitions, I sang in a retirement home… And two years ago, I took part in ‘N’oublie pas les mots enfants’“.

Patrick Fiori, an obvious choice

A first TV show – she came out a winner, her mother tells us – which probably made her want to participate again in a program of such magnitude. “I continued to take singing lessons and recently joined the ‘Sunlight Voices’ (a small troupe of singers aged 11 to 15, editor’s note). I was offered two years ago to participate in The Voice Kids. I had only done the first casting. Then I was offered again and it worked”.

Impressed by the public, these upturned red armchairs, the musicians on this huge set, Manon nevertheless managed to release her stress from her first note. And if the four coaches were thrilled with his performance, his choice was made. “It was Patrick Fiori, I had already imagined him in my head. He has a great voice, he can sing anything and he has a lot of experience.”.

If this experience is not over yet, Manon has learned one thing. “I realized I could do it. Participate later in The Adult Voice? With great pleasure because the adventure is great!”