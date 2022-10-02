Outings – Leisure | The Voice Kids: Manon and Romane, two “baby-divas” in the semi-finals
His performance has been shared or commented on social networks over and over again. With his revival of Lovely of Billie Eilish, one of her “favorite artists“, during the blind auditions, Manon certainly did not expect such a wave of positive vibes. “I was so amazed that people actually liked what I did.”, smiles again this Allaudienne by birth who currently lives in Plan d’Aups, in the Var. It must be said that at only 14 years old, the teenager surprises with the power of her grades. “What a voice“, exclaims even behind the scenes Nikos Aliagas, amazed by the performance of the young talent.
A gift that she has been working on every week for several years now. Cradled by her father’s guitar chords, Manon has always been singing. “As a child, I took part in a singing competition in Allauch. I immediately loved being on stageshe recalls. But before taking singing lessons, I did the piano“. Once familiar with music theory, the one who is now in 3rd grade began working with a coach to master her vocal power. rare for its age: “I took part in several competitions, I sang in a retirement home… And two years ago, I took part in ‘N’oublie pas les mots enfants’“.
Patrick Fiori, an obvious choice
A first TV show – she came out a winner, her mother tells us – which probably made her want to participate again in a program of such magnitude. “I continued to take singing lessons and recently joined the ‘Sunlight Voices’ (a small troupe of singers aged 11 to 15, editor’s note). I was offered two years ago to participate in The Voice Kids. I had only done the first casting. Then I was offered again and it worked”.
Impressed by the public, these upturned red armchairs, the musicians on this huge set, Manon nevertheless managed to release her stress from her first note. And if the four coaches were thrilled with his performance, his choice was made. “It was Patrick Fiori, I had already imagined him in my head. He has a great voice, he can sing anything and he has a lot of experience.”.
If this experience is not over yet, Manon has learned one thing. “I realized I could do it. Participate later in The Adult Voice? With great pleasure because the adventure is great!”
Romane, “to be the French Beyoncé”
Four armchairs turned over for a diva performance. Just like Manon, 15-year-old Romane convinced the jury with her cover of Jessie J’s Nobody’s Perfect.”Seeing them turn around, it’s not stressfulsays the young high school student from Saint-Maximin Sainte-Baume, hammering that it’s just “funny“. On the other hand, when Kendji did it (he was the last to press the button, editor’s note) I was moved“So it was a no-brainer for the young girl to slip into the team of whoever won the adult version in 2014.”We talked a lot, he shared his journey with me because, like me, he was quite stressed and a perfectionist. Above all, he told me to work on my stress so that it was positive stress and not stress that paralyzed me.“.
She has been giving voice since the age of 5, after discovering her passion by participating in a choir, since the age of 10 she has been taking singing lessons with “her coach” who immediately detected her artistic sensitivity. With her, the girl learns “control of breaths, vocal placements and stage presence“. Immersed in the artistic world since her earliest childhood, just as her mother Romane loves dance, which she practices. After two attempts stopped at the casting stage, the third was the right one: today she is at the gates of the final of The Voice Kids. His perseverance eventually paid off. A unique adventure that will remain so because it “lives a 100% adventure” and will not appear later for the “adult” version of the telecrocher. And if the future offers him the chance to embrace an artistic career, Romane already has his little idea. “Chaunt and dance. Put on a real American showenthuses the one who is a fan in particular of Michael Jackson or Bruno Mars. I can’t see myself doing otherwise. I’m a Beyoncé fan too. I want to become the French Beyoncé“.