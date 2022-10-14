Outlander could be surpassed by a new Prime Video miniseries with Emily Blunt

Prime Video is preparing to release a new miniseries that could take the position of Outlander as the best period drama. Find out what it is and when it opens.

In 2014 when it premiered Outlander began to grab viewers unexpectedly. Based on the books by Diana Gabaldon, which were always a rage, the series caused the same impact. Starring Sam Heughan Y Caitriona Balfe this strip caught thousands of people around the world after it hit platforms. Thanks to Netflix, where there are five of its seasons and Star + where all of them are, fiction has achieved worldwide fame and continues to grow.

In fact, the success is such that after the sixth season it is already confirmed that Outlander will have a seventh edition. Of course, the Starz production will not return to the small screen until 2023. This is because, unlike the previous edition, this one will have a total of 16 episodes that are already preparing to be a rage. It must be remembered that a few days ago the production confirmed the return of the most iconic characters like Dougal Mackenzie and Geillis Duncan.

However, it should be noted that the feeling generated by Outlander can be seen overshadowed by the premiere of a new series on Prime Video. Is about English, a miniseries that arrives on the platform on November 11, 2022 and promises to be a rage. Starring Emily Blunt, this creation has a total of six episodes, at least in its first season, which will focus on identity and revenge..

In English Emily Blunt puts herself in the shoes of Lady Cornelia Locke, who lives in 1900 in the United States. This woman lives based on seeking revenge for her son, a little boy who was murdered. So when she crosses paths with Eli Whipp, recently discharged from the army and trying to return home, everything changes. Well, from here is where she finds strength to seek revenge by crossing the harsh American landscape.

Nevertheless, English takes different unexpected turns that end up turning them into two investigators of different series of murders. Of course, without losing focus: seeking revenge for the murder of Cornelia’s son. However, when they meet various dangerous people on their long journey, the result may be what no one expects, except for Cornelia.