output, plot and cast

Reacher, out February 4 on Prime Video

The official status of the TV series dates back to January last year Reacher, taken from the saga of novels action signed by Lee Child, who finds a home at the video on demand service Prime Video. All eight episodes of the first season of the Amazon Original series will be available exclusively on Amazon from Friday 4th February 2022.

The adaptation is entrusted to Nick Santora, creator of Scorpion, involved in the project as a screenwriter and showrunnere. Alongside him as executive producers are Lee Child, Don Granger, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross. The series is a co-production between Amazon Studios, Skydance Television and Paramount Television. The first season will be based on the first novel in the series, Killing Floor (in Italian: Dangerous Area) of 1997.

In July two years ago it was leaked that the e-commerce giant Amazon had won the television rights to develop the series on Jack Reacher.

The first indiscretion on a possible television series dedicated to Jack Reacher dates back to November 2018. At the time it was learned that Lee Child he had begun work on the television adaptation of the Jack Reacher novels. The British author is the creator of the character protagonist of a successful series of books that will reach quota in 2018 24. From its first appearance in Dangerous Area of 1997, Jack Reacher became one of the most popular action heroes in contemporary action literature.

Reacher plot, what it’s about

One meter and ninety five tallMuscular, powerful and with ice blue eyes and blonde hair, Jack Reacher at 36 left the US military after reaching the rank of major in the military police. Since then, he has been traveling the United States and taking on the most bizarre and unusual jobs, investigating seemingly unsolvable cases and finding himself in dangerous situations.

The first season of Reacher is based on Killing Floor, the first novel written by Lee Child which has as protagonist Jack Reacher.

Reacher follows the story of Jack Reacher, a veteran military police investigator who has just returned to civilian life. Reacher is a wanderer, without a phone and carries the bare minimums with him as he travels the country and explores the nation he has served in the past. When Reacher arrives in the town of Margrave, Georgia, he finds a community grappling with his first murder in 20 years. Cops immediately arrest him and eyewitnesses claim they saw Reacher at the crime scene. As he works to prove his innocence, a deep-rooted conspiracy begins to emerge, one that can only be dealt with with Reacher’s sharp mind and hard manners. One thing is certain: they have chosen the wrong person to blame.

In 2012 Jack Reacher lands in the cinema with the adaptation of the ninth novel, The Decisive Test. In the cinema he has the face of Tom Cruise, already famous for being the protagonist of another spy franchise or that of Mission: Impossible. The film directed by Christopher McQuarrie proves to be a success: against a production budget of 60 million dollars, Jack Reacher grosses over 218 million worldwide. The sequel not long in coming: in 2016 it comes out Jack Reacher: point of no return, adaptation of the novel number 18 of the saga in Italy published by Longanesi. Tom Cruise is back but this time it is directed by Edward Zwick: the success of the first film is not replicated.

The reason, according to Lee Child, is to be found in the actor chosen for the part of Jack Reacher. There height difference between the nearly two meters of the character of invention Jack Reacher and the meter and seventy of Tom Cruise represents the seed of discord. Childs told a The Guardian his plans to make a TV series about Jack Reacher that does justice to his novels and pleases fans. “I get tens of thousands of fan letters complaining about Cruise that he’s actually too short. Part of the appeal of Reacher is that it is very imposing: even without doing anything, people get nervous when he enters a room. Cruise didn’t represent all the nuances of the character, and readers didn’t like him from the start“.

For this reason Lee Childs is confident that he will sign an agreement for the production of a television series dedicated to Jack Reacher: his hope is to make several seasons, with at least 10 or 12 dedicated episodes to each volume. No ambitious requests for casting: “This is the beauty of television, you don’t need stars like in movies: [il nuovo Jack Reacher] he doesn’t have to be a big-time actor“.

Reacher cast, actors and characters

Captained by Alan Ritchson (Titans) as the titular protagonist, the cast includes Malcolm Goodwin (iZombie) as Oscar Finlay, Willa Fitzgerald (The Goldfinch) in the role of Roscoe Conklin, Chris Webster (Most Dangerous Game) in the role of KJ, Hugh Thompson (Blessed Stranger: After Flight 111) plays Baker, Maria Sten (Swamp Thing) is Frances Neagley, Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows) is Jasper, Kristin Kreuk (Smallville) is Charlie, Currie Graham (Murder in the First) is Kliner Sr., Marc Bendavid (Dark Matter) is Hubble, Willie C Carpenter (Devious Maids) is Mosley, Maxwell Jenkins (Lost in Space) is Reacher as a young man and Bruce McGill (My Cousin Vinny) is Mayor Teale.

Reacher trailer, first look at the series

Reacher in streaming, where to see it

In streaming, the series arrives exclusively on Amazon in the over 200 territories where the Prime Video service is active.

The news of the TV series based on the Jack Reacher novels is the latest in a series of television adaptations of the espionage genre available on Amazon. In addition to the TV series Jack Ryan with John Krasinski already reconfirmed for one third and fourth season, in the last month the second season of Alex Rider from the novels of Anthony Horowitz, while last year the debut of the television spin-off of the Bourne saga entitled Treadstone.