Outrage in the US after the murder of a young African at the hands of the police | news today

Jayland Walker, 25, was killed by police

Jayland Walker, 25, was killed by police

Photo: News 5 Cleveland

The death of 25-year-old African-American citizen Jayland Walker, shot by police in Akron (a city near Cleveland), Ohio, in the northern United States, sparked protests on July 1.

The young man died on Monday while fleeing on foot from the police, who had previously chased him by car after failing to arrest him for a traffic violation.

In a statement, city police said the driver fired at officers as they chased him. “The suspect’s actions caused the officers to perceive a lethal threat against them” and “fired their weapons, killing him.”

The security forces claim to have found a weapon in the car abandoned by the young man. The police officers involved in his death are under administrative suspension pending the conclusion of the judicial investigation.

An internal investigation has also been opened, according to the police, which should make public in the coming days the recordings of the portable cameras that the agents carried with them.

Police did not provide details of the shooting, but according to local media, eight officers fired more than 90 bullets at Jayland Walker. “He was shot 60 times,” tweeted the Black Lives Matter organization.

Jayland Walker’s family demanded an explanation from the authorities on Thursday, asking at a press conference that the demonstrations remain peaceful.

Protesters have been protesting since Wednesday outside City Hall and the police station in Akron, known for being the hometown of basketball player LeBron James.

“He was not a monster, he never committed a crime in his life,” the family’s attorney, Bobby DiCello, told reporters. “Jayland was a good kid, he never caused any trouble,” his aunt Lajuana Walker-Dawkins said.

The city council decided on Thursday to cancel an annual festival scheduled for the US national holiday weekend, Monday, July 4, because it does not consider it “a time for parties.”

