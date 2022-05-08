Outriders still have not generated profits for People Can Fly

People Can Fly, the Polish studio responsible for developing Outridershas confirmed in a financial report published on April 21 that the looter shooter edited by Square Enix continues without profit as of December 31, 2021. Until then, it had not sold enough for the Japanese company to recover development, marketing, and distribution costs. And People Can Fly doesn’t trust that to happen.

Square Enix released Outriders in Spain and the rest of the world April 1, 2021 for PC, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia. That same day it was included in Xbox Game Pass for console and a few months later it was added to PC Game Pass. The agreement between the Japanese and Polish companies stipulates that until the former recovers its investment, the latter will not receive the corresponding royalties or percentage benefits.

Likewise, People Can Fly says: “The level of Royalties depend on the amount of specific income of game sales”. Speaking only of sales, it is not specified whether Square Enix’s agreements to introduce the game in subscription services have brought benefits to the Polish firm, which is not optimistic that this will change in the future .

“There can be no guarantee that the net proceeds from sales of Outriders in future periods they will be sufficient for the publisher to recover the costs generated and to pay royalties to the Group”, they say in reference to the study itself. Despite this situation, which was already discussed last August, Square Enix said two months after the premiere of the game that they had “pleasantly surprised”. The title reached 3.5 million unique players in 30 days.

the expansion Worldslayer arrive June 30

Square Enix and People Can Fly have not abandoned Outriders. At the end of 2021 they released the free Expeditions update with new content designed for the most dedicated players. The June 30th the payment expansion will be released Worldslayer which adds a new campaign, revamped endgame content, and much more.