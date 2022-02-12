outside Lady Gaga and DiCaprio, inside Kristen Stewart!

The Oscar game can be ruthless and unpredictable, and again this year the nominations for the 2022 Academy Awards have reserved some sensational surprises and just as many burning disappointments.

The first to pay was Lady Gaga’s House of Guccisensationally absent from the five best actresses: the star, until a few hours ago was even in pole position for the final victory, after receiving the nomination for the BAFTA, Critic’s Choice and above all the SAG Awards, was greeted by the Academy Awards with an ice water shower when his name was excluded from the competition. This is one of the most unexpected snubs of recent years, and it will be interesting to hear a comment from the person concerned if she is still with us after this blow …

Directly linked to the absence of Lady Gaga instead there is the Kristen Stewart’s surprising presence for Spencer: the interpreter of Princess Diana imagined by Pablo Larrain, in fact, had been snubbed by both the BAFTAs and the SAG Awards, exactly the opposite of what had happened instead with the star of House of Gucci. That the Academy wanted to make up for Stewart’s unjustified absence from the actors’ union awards? This, by the law of retaliation, would make the former star of Twilight a strong contender for the final victory.

The absence of Leonardo DiCaprio is also surprising, who did not make it to win the nomination for best actor: in his place, the Academy instead awarded Javier Bardem, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Garfield, Will Smith and Denzel Washington, with the latter having thus recovered an important revenge against the BAFTAs. Furthermore, surprise out also Rachel Zegler (protagonist of West Side Story) And Jared Leto, also absentand it will make more than one nose turn up the absence of Denis Villeneuve as best director considering all the love received by Dune in the other categories.

