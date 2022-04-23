Outstanding combatant Lázaro Vázquez García passed away (+Video) › Cuba › Granma

Photo: Taken from Radio Cadena Agramonte

At noon on April 21, fellow worker Lázaro Vázquez García passed away at the age of 83.

He was born in the municipality of Colón, province of Matanzas, on September 12, 1938.

Lázaro joined the revolutionary struggles early, joining a clandestine cell of the July 26 Movement in his native municipality. Later he joined the Rebel Army in Column One, led by Commander Fidel Castro, and in the 4th. Simon Bolivar Eastern Front. He took part, among other actions, in the liberation of Puerto Padre.

After the triumph of the Revolution, he participated in the creation of the National Revolutionary Militias and in the Cleansing of the Escambray.

He studied military in the ussr, was head of various units of the Revolutionary Armed Forces and was successively promoted to the rank of Colonel.

He fulfilled important political and economic tasks in the province of Camagüey: Chief of the General Staff of the Centennial Youth Column, Chief of the General Staff of the Zafra, Delegate of Agriculture, Second Secretary and First Secretary of the Provincial Committee of the Party of that province.

He joined the Central Committee of the Party in the 3rd., 4th. and 5th. Party Congresses. In the 3rd. Congress he was elected alternate member of the Political Bureau.

He was a deputy to the National Assembly of People’s Power from the first legislature in 1976 until 2014.

In 1993 he was promoted to Head of the Agricultural Department of the Central Committee, later Delegate of the Minister of Minaz and Secretary of the Commission of the Turquino Plan, of the Ministry of Agriculture, until his death.

His body will be transferred to the city of Camagüey, where this Saturday he will be buried in the morning hours.

Extend our deepest condolences to your family, colleagues and friends.